Base Station Antenna Market COVID-19 to Have Significant Effect on Worldwide Adoption of Keyword in 2020

Base Station Antenna Market: Overview

The base station antenna market may observe good growth across the forecast period of 2019 to 2028. The main reason for the expected towering growth may be credited to the use of base station antennas across diverse applications from wireless computer networking, mobile telephony to other wireless communications.

Mobile phones need a strong network of base stations to function properly. These base stations are generally fitted on poles, building walls, and rooftops. The increase in mobile phone users may also serve as a prominent growth generator for the base station antenna market. Based on the antenna type, the base station antenna market can be segmented into multi-band and single-band.

This report offers useful insights that influence the growth of the base station antenna market positively. It also focuses on various parameters such as key trends, competitive structure, regional assessment, etc. The segmental study enables an individual to understand the different growth aspects of the base station antenna market in a well-ordered manner. The report also covers the COVID-19 impact on the market, thus enabling the market shareholder to get a clear picture of the current scenario.

Base Station Antenna Market: Competitive Landscape

The base station antenna market consists of diverse players that compete for grabbing the top position. Research and development activities for exploring new technologies hold great importance for manufacturers in the base station antenna market. In addition, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships form the crux of base station antenna market growth. Nowadays, key players are also focusing on the inculcation of 5G technology by designing different types of antennas.

Some well-entrenched players in the base station antenna market are Panorama Antennas, Comba Telecom, CommScope, ProSoft Technology, Huawei, Carlson Wireless Technologies, Filtronic PLC, Rosenberger, and Ericsson.

Base Station Antenna Market: Notable Developments

South Korea Telecom recently announced that its plans for creating open 5G base stations has been sanctioned as a common standard by the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA), one of the leading IT standardization institutions in South Korea

Digi-Key electronics recently announced a partnership with Amphenol Procom for distribution of Amphenol Procom’s products including base antennas across the U.S.; this development signals the growing influence of partnerships for expanding the base of base station antenna market

Base Station Antenna Market: Key Trends

The increase in mobile phone users brings tremendous growth opportunities for the base station antenna market. The use of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) for performance improvements may bring good growth for the base station antenna market. The use of multi-beam antenna at base stations to improve network coverage and increase capacity while using the same antenna space is gaining considerable momentum. This aspect helps in eliminating network congestion.

The use of 3D beamforming to adjust antenna beam shapes to increase spectral efficiency and sector-level throughput may also emerge as a key process in the base station antenna market. The increasing number of radio and broadcasting stations across the globe is also proving to be a growth generator for the base station antenna market.

Base Station Antenna Market: Geographical Analysis

The base station antenna market is regionally spread across Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific may emerge as a key growth contributor for the base station antenna market. The increasing number of mobile phone subscribers may prove to be a key component for the regional market. For instance, smartphone users in India crossed 500 million in 2019. This figure sheds light on the growing sales of mobile phones in the region. The development of advanced communication technologies is also a prime factor for the growth of the base station antenna market in the region.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

