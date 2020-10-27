Maternity Intimate Wear Market Insights, Future Trends, On-Going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, And Forecast

Maternity Intimate Wear – Introduction

In the past few years, the intimate apparel business has undergone significant technological change and seen the introduction of new design techniques, measurements, innovative material, and enhanced production methods, which has resulted in transformation of quality, range, and applications of women’s intimate garments

The maternity intimate wear section of the overall women’s intimate wear market predominantly comprises maternity bras, underwear, and body shapers. Comfort plays a key role in defining the product characteristics as compared to outer wear as these intimate wear come in direct contact with the skin,.

Maternity intimate wear in recent years has gained noteworthy popularity owing to growing awareness about comfort and health of mothers.

Maternity intimate wear brands across the globe have been reaping the significant benefits of online distribution channels and using the same to increase their global sales substantially

Growth in Online Shopping Trends to Drive the Demand for Maternity Intimate Wear

Companies operating in the mother and baby care industry are increasingly taking advantage of social media and digital platforms to promote their offerings through interactive content

Women during pregnancy need to take good care of their health; in order to raise the awareness about the same, mother care brands have been using the digital platform to educate customers about the benefits of using dedicated lingerie for pregnant women or mothers.

The trend is likely to contribute to the global growth of the maternity intimate wear market

Market Growth Opportunities Aligned with Continued Research & Development in the Maternity Intimate Wear Sector

Maternity care industry players have been charting significant innovations in their product offerings.

In recent years, the market has seen launch of different maternity intimate wear, including shape wear, and pump strap hands-free pumping bra

Numerous growth opportunities are expected in the market with continued product innovation

Growth Opportunities with Rising Trend of Premiumization

Premiumization coupled with expansion of luxury products in countries such as the U.S, U.K, Germany, and Japan etc. is likely to create new opportunities for maternity intimate wear that offers more health and wellness benefits

Although luxury maternity intimate wear accounts for smaller share, they are likely to attain a noteworthy growth pace due to growing count of affluent shoppers, channel expansion, and premiumization

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market

In terms of geography, the global maternity intimate wear market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country and sub-region level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the maternity intimate wear market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the market analysis and forecast of GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The maternity intimate wear market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2018, owing to presence of leading industry players as well as an exponentially growing maternity care industry across China, Japan, India, and South Korea

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace, followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period

Key Players Operating in the Maternity Intimate Wear Market

The global maternity intimate wear market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to consolidate their position in the market. A few key players operating in the global maternity intimate wear market are:

Cake Maternity

Belly Bandit

Hanesbrands Inc.

Destination Maternity Corp.

JoJo Maman Bébé

Medela AG

Tytex AS

Thyme Maternity

Lamaze International

Mamaway Maternity

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market: Research Scope

Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market, by Product

Maternity Bra

Nursing Bra

Sleep Bra

Maternity Underwear

Regular

Seamless

Others (pregnancy belts, bra accessories, etc.)

