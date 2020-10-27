Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market Forecast Revised in a New TMR Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly: Introduction

A rocker arm assembly consists of several rocker arms including rocker shaft, spacers, rocker arm brackets, and support. These components are assembled in such a way that the system can be directly mounted on the engine head.

Automotive rocker arm converts the circular motion of a cam lobe into linear motion. The rocker arm is placed in between the pushrod and inlet and exhaust valves.

Key Drivers of Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market

Rise in demand for high performance vehicles is offering opportunities to improve vehicle engine efficiency. Rise in disposable income and reduction in tax rates on passenger and commercial vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic are prompting consumers to own vehicles. Rise in consumer preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is estimated to boost the automotive rocker arm assembly market across the globe.

Rise in government initiatives for the reduction of vehicle emission across North America and Europe is projected to fuel the use of rocker arm in vehicle engines across these regions, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive rocker arm assembly market in these regions

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global automotive rocker arm assembly market

Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive rocker arm assembly market due to stringent rules and regulations regarding vehicle emission norms enacted across the region. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers who have major facilities that undertake research & development regarding the rocker arm, which is likely to propel the automotive rocker arm assembly market across the globe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to account a significant share of the global automotive rocker arm assembly market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles across Asia Pacific is likely to drive the automotive rocker arm assembly market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market

The global automotive rocker arm assembly market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive rocker arm assembly market are:

Schaeffler Technologies AG

Eurocams Ltd

Federal Mogul LLC

Crower Cams & Equipment

Lunati LLC

Edelbrock LLC

Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. Inc.

OE Pushrods

Kalyani Steels

COMP Cams

Vektek LLC

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market, by Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market, by Engine Type

Push Rod Engine

Overhead Cam Engine

Others

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market, by Material

Steel

Anodized Aluminum

Aluminum Alloy

Chrome Steel

Others

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market, by Type

Stamped Steel Rocker Arm

Roller Tipped Rocker Arm

Full Roller Rocker Arm

Center Pivot Rocker Arm

Others

Global Automotive Rocker Arm Assembly Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

