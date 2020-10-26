Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market Insights, Future Trends, On-Going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, And Forecast Till 2027

Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market: Overview

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research. The global robot operating system (ROS) market is expected to reach a value of US$ 438.0 Mn by 2027 on account of ever expanding robots across a number of industries. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The global robot operating system market is mainly driven by rising adoption of ROS in research & innovation and rising expansion of industrial capabilities.

Growing installations of industrial and commercial robots across the industries is driving the global ROS market

ROS is an open source platform, robot enthusiast. Robot developing companies can easily pull its code from the web for free and use it to curb their idea to whatever level with further customization based on the requirement. This factor has given strong impetus to the overall ROS market. The ROS market is expected to witness further revision, innovation and development in coming years, since there are number of big companies investing in the market. The great flexibility of ROS has promoted code sharing and contributions from researchers covering all major aspects of robotics. At present, ROS has helped the robotics community progress faster by sharing solutions to common problems. The rising installations of commercial and industrial robots across the application especially in automotive, healthcare, logistics and warehousing and other production & manufacturing sector for process automation is supplementing the growth of ROS market.

Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market: Scope of the Report

ROS market is segmented by type, by application and by region. By type, the ROS is divided into commercial robots and industrial robots. Industrial Robots holds more than 60% market share for ROS market. H-ROS or hardware robot operating system helps in the designing of reusable and reconfigurable robot component to create comprehensive robots. It aims to reduce the overall development time for the manufacturers. The Industrial ROS has made it simple for the robot developers to efficiently design robots catering the industrial needs. Among these segments, commercial robot segment is further sub-segmented into stationary and portable robots. Whereas, industrial robot segment is further categorized into SCARA, articulated, Cartesian, linear and others. Based on application, ROS is categorized into commercial and industrial. Among these segment commercial is further divided into healthcare, (hospitals and pharmaceuticals), hospitality (restaurants and hotels), retail (big and small retail stores), agriculture & farming and others (entertainment and domestic services). The process manufacturing and healthcare are seen to emerge among fastest growing industries in the field of robotics as these involve developing customized products. ROS based robots are significantly being used in Automotive, Electronics and Packaging and Warehousing. Additionally, the industrial segment is bi-furcate into automotive, electronics, food & packaging, rubber & plastics, logistics and warehousing and others purposes such metal and energy.

North America dominates the ROS Market with a market share of more than 45% in 2019. This is primarily due to the demand for increased service quality from consumers, fast adoption of technology combined with worthwhile initiatives taken, development of more advance version of ROS platform, and rising awareness for the same. Among all the geographies, Asia Pacific has witnessed strong growth in robots adoption and demand, both in terms of value and volume. Asia-Pacific contributes the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe are the most attractive market for robot operating systems. The number of registered ROS users is increasing subsequently. North America, Europe, and Asia have the maximum number of users. Moreover, by transforming from a utility-based middleware to the engine that drives the future development of robotics and allied software tools, ROS would be filled with new developments over the forecast period. In addition, ROS market in Asia Pacific countries including India and China are anticipated to see growth owing to rapid industrialization, safety prospects, improved quality & reliability. Continuous demand for robots in countries like China, Taiwan and Republic of Korea is expected to boost the market for ROS. Asia-pacific is expected to foresee high growth since robots are being increasingly adopted by many industries in Asian countries the need for ROS is expected to gain high popularity.

Global Robot Operating System (ROS) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the major players in global robot operating system market with most significant developments are ABB Group, Clearpath Robots, Husarion,Inc., Stanley Innovation,OmromAdept Technology,Inc., Cyberbotics Ltd. Rethink Robots, Yaskawa Motoman, KUKA AG, iRobot Technologies and Fanuc Corporation.

The global robot operating system (ROS) market is segmented as below:

Robot Operating System Market, by Component

Commercial Robot Stationary Portable

Industrial Robot SCARA Articulated Cartesian Linear Others



Robot Operating System Market, by Application

Commercial Healthcare Hospitality Retail Agricultural & Farming Others

Industrial Automotive Electronics Information Technology Food & Packaging Rubber & Plastics Logistics and Warehousing Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the Robot Operating System Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



