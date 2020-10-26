Enterprise Mobility Platform Market Future Scope, Competitors Analysis and Growth Factors

Enterprise mobility platform is a framework to help IT departments to manage mobile workers and to address security risks. The top three mobility challenges in the current market scenario are: securing corporate information, integrating with other systems, and supporting multiple devices. Enterprise mobility platforms enable enterprises to overcome these challenges.

The four major types of enterprise mobility management solutions in the market include mobile device management, mobile application management, mobile content management, and bring your own device (BYOD).

Increasing Need to Manage Devices, Application, and Content within an Enterprise

The need to manage devices, applications, and content has been growing with the increase in the number of IoT connected devices and has increased drastically with the smart devices revolution. It is expected that by the end of 2020, the number of IoT devices would cross the 22 billion mark. The necessity to manage content and devices has increased due to the rising number of devices and the usage of applications, and this is driving the demand for enterprise mobility platforms.

Increasing Need to Manage Enterprise Content is Expected Drive the Enterprise Mobility Platform Market

It is expected that the global enterprise content management market will surpass revenue of US$ 66 Bn in year 2023. The need to manage the large volume of content which can be reused, edited, published, and translated is growing exponentially. Adoption of enterprise content management systems is also expected to drive the demand for enterprise mobility platforms.

Cost Concerns Restricting Growth of the Enterprise Mobility Platform Market

Cost of Deployment

The cost of deployment of enterprise mobility platforms is comparatively high. The system integration cost from the conventional workflow system is typically a costly process. Regions such as Asia Pacific are highly focused on cost efficiency which could impact the growth of the enterprise mobility platform market in the largest market across the globe.

North America Expected to Dominate the Global Enterprise Mobility Platform Market

In terms of region, the global enterprise mobility platform market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global enterprise mobility platform market during the forecast period, as the adoption of content and device management technologies by SMEs within this region is very high compared to other regions.