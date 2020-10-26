Trending News: COVID-19 Impact on Growth Opportunities in Advanced Distributed Management System Market

Advanced distribution management systems have emerged as a major smart grid technology innovation with the potential to combine utility distribution IT systems into a single, more efficiently managed platform. These systems function for electric utilities for numerous applications such as fault location, restoration, and isolation, conservation through voltage reduction, volt/volt-ampere reactive optimization, support for microgrids and electric vehicles and peak demand management.

The advanced distributed management system market has been experiencing massive growth in the recent years due to rapid development in smart grid technology and rise in global energy demand. Government regulations mandating the deployment of advanced distributed management system to enhance the carbon efficiency and reduce the cost is expected to drive the market in near term. Additionally, increasing need for improved customer service and utility efficiency is further expected to fuel the market growth.

However, lack of standard interface and interoperability issues in advanced distributed management systems is hindering the market growth. Also, inadequate financial incentives for utilities is also restraining the market growth. Infrastructural developments such as development of smart cities and integration of advanced distributed management systems with smart devices is expected to create huge opportunities for the companies operating in global advanced distributed management system market.

The global advanced distributed management system market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and geography. Based on the type, the market is classified into software and services. Services is further sub segmented into consulting, system integration and support and maintenance. Among these, system integration is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for system integrators to install, manage and maintain various connected platforms is a major driving factor for the growth of the system integration segment. In terms of end user, the market for advanced distribution management system is segmented into industrial, commercial and residential end users.

On the basis of geography, the global advanced distributed management system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to lead the advanced distributed management system market during the forecast period due to rising need for energy, increasing government regulations regarding carbon savings and increasing number of smart grid projects. Moreover, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to tender growth opportunities owing to the increasing smart grid projects and increasing energy prices.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global advanced distributed management system market with the most significant developments include Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Indra Sistemas, General Electric Company, Advanced Control Systems, Siemens AG, Survalent Technology, ETAP/Operation Technology, Inc., Capgemini Consulting, S&C Electric Company, Alstom S.A. and Open Systems International, Inc.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.