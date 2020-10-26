The Effects of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Digital Asset Trading Platform Market

Digital asset trading platform is a platform that connects directly to crypto-currency exchanges worldwide. A digital asset trading platform easily allows users to buy & sell crypto-currencies and/or other security tokens through a single account, or a single platform.

is a platform that connects directly to crypto-currency exchanges worldwide. A digital asset trading platform easily allows users to buy & sell crypto-currencies and/or other security tokens through a single account, or a single platform. Digital asset trading platform is a user-friendly platform for both professional as well as beginner traders, and provides real-time data analytics and accurate charts. This platform provides buyers and investors advantages from ICO projects and opportunities related to trade worldwide.

Digital asset trading platforms consider security as a procedure, which signifies that the platform is well equipped with innovative cyber-security technologies and infrastructure. Additionally, the platform provides safety tools for its users to improve the safety of their accounts and advanced tools & solutions to capitalize their security.

Rising acceptance of crypto-currencies have compelled many governments especially in developed nations to implement it in numerous public services. At the end of August 2017, the Canadian government (Canadian Securities Administrators) circulated a notice regarding crypto-currency offerings, including initial token offerings (ITOs), crypto-currency investment funds, initial coin offerings, and crypto-currency exchange trading. In July 2017, SARB (South African Reserve Bank) announced various plans to test crypto-currencies comprising Bitcoin and also set up a regulating structure pertaining to it with the help of Sandton, Bankymoon, and some South Africa-based blockchain solution providers. Additionally, SARB partners with Bankymoon to conduct various workshops & seminars related to crypto-currencies and its beneficial use cases for people of South Africa.

Request Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76776

Adoption of crypto-currency is substantial in developing nations owing to numerous positive government initiatives and efforts. For instance, in 2017, the Bermuda government started a task force to enhance and develop the country for adoption of crypto-currencies & coin offerings, utility tokens, and tokenized securities. Consequently, rising positive initiatives to augment the adoption of crypto-currency is considerably boosting the growth of the digital asset trading platform market.

The multi-faceted and technical nature of crypto-currencies makes it tough for individuals to understand and accept it. The lack of awareness and understanding related to crypto-currencies is one of the key reasons for variability of value of crypto-currencies. Moreover, users do not know the benefits of digital currencies as a long term investment; they view it as a gamble to gain short term benefits. Hence, lack of awareness about novel technologies is expected to hamper the digital asset trading platform market.

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global digital asset trading platform market during the forecast period due to presence of major players in the region coupled with increasing technological advancements, indicating potential growth of the digital asset trading platform market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for digital asset trading platforms from 2019 to 2027.

Read Latest Industry Press [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-packaging-market-to-clock-value-us73-25-by-2024-end-with-increasing-international-trade-states-tmr-300789743.html

Asia Pacific is likely to be a rapidly growing market for digital asset trading platforms during the forecast period due to increasing crypto-currency and Bitcoin transactions specifically in Japan, Australia etc.

Key Players Operating in the Global Digital Asset Trading Platform Market