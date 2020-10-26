Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D Scanner Market

Advances in structured light technology and laser triangulation have shaped the contours of the 3D scanner market. Advances in LASER pulse based and LASER phase-shift based technologies are opening new avenues in the 3D scanning market. End users struggle to find a cost-effective 3D scanner technologies. Most of the times. Providers of 3D scanners market are offering a combination of technologies or hybrid 3D scanner.

Some of the key industries that heavily use 3D scanners are aerospace and defense, automotive, architecture and construction, electronics, energy, and heavy machinery, and medical. Over the past few years, constant advances have been made in the 3D scanner market particularly in relation to software upgrades.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure for this report

3D Scanner Market: Key Trends

Growing use of 3D scanning technologies in modelling and analysis to obtain vast volumes of 3D data is a key trend bolstering the prospects in the 3D scanner market. Focus on quality control has led to the demand for advanced 3D scanners. Rising adoption of 3D scanning technology in medical sector has spurred some big revenues in the 3D scanner market over the past few years.

The growing traction of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions has bolstered the demand for 3D scanners. Further, due in part to constant price reductions, 3D printer have risen in adoption, thereby fueling the growth of the 3D scanner market. Rising demand for newer technologies in 3D Metrology is boosting the creation of new prospects in the market. Growing pace of commercialization of 3D scanners in consumer devices has added momentum to the expansion of the 3D scanner market.

Demand for advanced 3D scanners in cultural heritage restoration and preservation projects world over has helped drive the strides in the 3D scanner market.

3D Scanner Market: Competitive Assessment

Some of the key players in the market are Shinning 3D, Trimet, Basis Software Inc., Fuel 3D, ShapeGrabber, Inc., Perceptron Inc., Trimble Inc., and Nikon Metrology NV.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on 3D Scanner Market, Request for a Sample

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.