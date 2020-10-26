Combined Heat and Power System for Data Center Market Sales Revenue, Future Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2030

The global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market all set to witness stupendous growth opportunities during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increased use of CHP systems in wide range of industries. CHP systems are gaining traction owing to their ability to offer numerous benefits such as low CO2 emissions, minimum managing cost, improved energy efficiency, and others.

An upcoming research report from TMR on the global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market offers comprehensive study of key factors driving or obstructing the market growth. Apart from this, the report discusses various aspects such as challenges and opportunities in the market for combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center. Thus, the report works as a valuable guide of the combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market for the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market is segmented on the basis of various key factors such as installation type, facility size, data center types, and region. Based on data center types, the market for is divided into ISP’s (Internet Service Provider), telecoms, server farms, CoLos (Co-located server hosting facilities), university/ national laboratory, corporate data centers, and others.

Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center Market: Growth Dynamics

The combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market is growing on the back of towering prices of electricity in major countries from all across the world. In recent period, there is remarkable growth in the use of CHP systems in diverse industries. The main purpose behind this move is to save their energy cost. Apart from this, these systems are known to have equipment life of approximately 10–15 years. This factor is stimulating the growth of the global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market.

CHP systems help in achieving low CO2 emissions. Owing to this factor, gamut of government bodies from all across the world are promoting the use of CHP system. As a result, the global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market is gaining noteworthy demand opportunities from all worldwide locations.

Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

The nature of the global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market is fairly fragmented. Presence of gamut of active players shows that the competitive landscape of the market for combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center is highly intense. Several vendors are growing efforts to improve the quality of products they offer. To achieve this motive, they are heavily investing in research and development activities.

Many vendors in the global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market are growing efforts to maintain their leading market position. To achieve this aim, they are engaging into mergers, acquisitions, partnership, and collaboration activities.

The list of key players in the global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market includes:

Korea Electric Power Corporation

ENER-G

Exelon Corporation

National Grid plc

Chubu Electric Power Company

NextEra Energy, Inc.

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

Global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) System for Data Center Market: Regional Assessment

The global combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center market is spread across seven key regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Of them, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is one of the prominent regions of the market for combined heat and power (CHP) system for data center. Key reason for this growth is presence of major industrial area and increased demand for electricity in this region.