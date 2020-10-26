High Temperature Composite Resin Market Trends and Prospects by 2026

Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market: Overview

High temperature composite resins are made from thermosetting polymer materials. They are typically used in applications such as adhesives and sealants. A number of industries, such as electricals and electronic, aerospace, etc. carry out processes at very high temperatures. This makes it imperative to utilize materials that can be effectively utilized. In such cases, high temperature composite resins are the preferred materials.

Some typically used high temperature composite resins include polyamides, bismaleimides, cyanate esters, epoxy, and phenolic. The burgeoning aerospace and automotive sectors are catering to the incrementing demand for high temperature composite resin across the globe.

The report offers various perspectives into the various factors boosting market segments, competitive analytics, the market’s leading trends, and the restraints of the high temperature composite resin market. The study analyzes the various steps of progress witnessed by the industry considering current models that would impact the market over the forecast period of 2018 and 2026.

Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market: Trends and Opportunities

High temperature composite resins show excellent performance in the face of harsh environmental conditions and high temperatures. They are thus being increasingly utilized in composite component in automobiles and aircrafts. These days, it has become pivotal to design aircrafts that can withstand a wide and higher range of temperature. For instance, 5th generation aircrafts such as Lockheed Martin’s F-35. This is leading to a higher demand from the aerospace industry. It is designed to operate in temperatures in the range of 600 to 1000 degree Fahrenheit. Nearly 35% of the entire F-35 aircraft is made out of composites, while 50% is made out of high temperature composite resins.

In the coming years, prepreg layum is expected to witness substantial demand among the different processes. This process is widely utilized across several industries, due to advantages such as low-void content, high fiber volumes, consistent material properties, and easy operability on complex shapes. In the coming years, the process of prepreg layum is thus expected to witness an upward trend in the global high temperature composite resin market.

Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global high temperature composite resin market in eth coming years. This could be attributed the presence of established vendors in the region, coupled with burgeoning demand for the product. A large number of OEMs, aeroengine manufacturers and material suppliers have set up base in North America, making it a dominant region in the global high temperature composite resin market.

Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent vendors operating in the global temperature composite resin market are Renegade Materials Corporation, Solvay S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Lonza Group, and TenCate Advanced Composites. a