Catalyst Carrier Market Observe Substantial Growth by 2018-2026

Catalyst Carrier Market: Overview

Catalyst carriers, materials generally in the solid form with high surface areas, are used as media to deliver catalytic substances to assist chemical processes. These carriers provide heat stability, corrosion resistance in harsh chemical environment, high temperature density, and high mechanical strength. The mechanical strength of catalytic carriers depends upon the shape of catalytic carriers.

Catalyst Carrier Market: Key Segments

The global catalyst carrier market can be segmented based on product type, shape/composition, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the catalyst carrier market can be divided into ceramics, activated carbon, and zeolites. Ceramics is projected to be the leading segment of the catalyst carrier market during the forecast period owing to the attributes of ceramics such as poor conductivity, noticeable hardness, chemical resistance, high melting point, and low ductility. In terms of shape/composition, the catalyst carrier market can be classified into sphere, porous, ring, extrudate, and honeycomb. Sphere is expected to be the major composite/shape segment of the catalyst carrier market during the forecast period due to its features such as high corrosion and electrical resistance, high strength, lower thermal expansion, and lightness in weight. Spherical is the preferred shape of catalyst carriers.

Based on end-use industry, the catalyst carrier market can be divided into oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, and automotive. Oil & gas accounts for key share of the catalyst carrier market due to the wide use of catalyst carriers to improve the mechanical strength and efficiency of catalysts. Rise in usage of catalyst carriers in different reactions in the formulation of petrochemicals is the key factor driving the catalyst carrier market.

Catalyst Carrier Market: Trends & Developments

Increase in consumption of catalyst carriers in the reaction for formulating petrochemicals and implementation of stringent government regulations for treating petroleum are prominent factors driving the catalyst carrier market. Rise in demand for effective and efficient carrier catalysts in various end-use industries such as automotive and oil & gas is also boosting the catalyst carrier market. However, volatility in price of raw materials is hampering the catalyst carrier market. Nevertheless, rise in R&D activities in the catalyst carriers market is creating new opportunities for manufacturers.

Catalyst Carrier Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the catalyst carrier market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is estimated to be prominent region of the catalyst carrier market due to the increase in shale gases exploration and oil production in the region. Additionally, presence of key manufacturers such as W. R. Grace & Co. is fueling the catalyst carrier market in North America. Europe also accounts for key share of the catalyst carrier market owing the presence of well-established automotive industry in the region. Expansion in oil & gas and automotive industries in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India is also boosting the catalyst carrier market in the region.

Catalyst Carrier Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global catalyst carrier market include CeramTec GmbH, Saint-Gobain, W. R. Grace & Co., Coorstek Inc., Cabot Corporation, Almatis GmbH, Sasol Ltd., Evonik Industries, Noritake Co., Limited, Magma Ceramics & Catalysts, Evson Group Ltd., Ultramet, Riogen Inc., and Applied Catalyst.