Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Zirconium Acetate Market

Zirconium acetate is typically a clear colorless solution which is slightly acidic and has a strong smell of acetic acid. Zirconium acetate is used in the production of fibers and waterproof materials. Zirconium acetate is also used in the emulsion of wax. Zirconium typically forms a covalent bond between the cellulose-based wax and the carboxyl of the substrate. Zirconium acetate offers an ultimate function of cross-linking between the films of water-repellent wax and textile substrates. Moreover, zirconium acetate is utilized as a binder in the refractory industry. Furthermore, zirconium acetate is used in a variety of catalyst applications. The compound offers an ultimate source of concentrated zirconium ion and also it is sodium chloride-free. Due to such suitable properties, zirconium acetate is suitable for use in various applications as a catalyst. The growing demand for zirconium acetate from such a broad range of applications is expected to drive the global zirconium acetate market in the next few years.

The metal and rare earth compound solutions are widely used in applications such as petrochemical cracking, automotive catalysts, water treatment, textiles, plating, research, optical applications and crystal, laser, and glass applications. Zirconium acetate is also used in the form of solutions. Zirconium acetate solutions are typically moderate to highly concentrated solutions of zirconium acetate. These zirconium acetate solutions are usually prepared in dilute acetic acid. The different concentrations of zirconium acetate solutions are widely used in applications such as the production of various types of fibers and several waterproof materials and as a catalyst in a wide array of applications. The demand for zirconium acetate solution in all such applications is rapidly rising all over the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for zirconium acetate in the next few years. The major reason for this is the growing demand for zirconium acetate in developing Asian countries such as India, Malaysia, China, Indonesia and Thailand. In addition, growing consumption of zirconium acetate in applications such as the manufacture of fibers, waterproof materials and catalyst applications is likely to increase the requirement of zirconium acetate all over the globe. There is a massive market potential for textile and chemical industries in the countries such as India, China, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil. Owing to this, the demand for zirconium acetate application products is expected to grow at a notable rate in the next few years. This will eventually generate a huge demand for zirconium acetate in these emerging nations.

The rapidly growing textile and chemical markets across the globe, especially in the emergent countries, are anticipated to drive the global zirconium acetate market in the next few years. In addition to this, the developed countries in North America and European region are progressively recovering from the sluggish economic conditions. Considering this outlook, the demand for zirconium acetate application products is expected to record an outstanding growth in the next few years. The major players operating in the zirconium acetate market are primarily focusing on the developing countries for tapping their gigantic market potential. These players are installing manufacturing facilities in the emerging countries to meet the growing demand for zirconium acetate solution. Therefore, the global zirconium acetate market is projected to experience a significant growth in the next six years.

American Elements is one of the major manufacturers of zirconium acetate solutions.

