Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’. According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Rise in prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, has increased the patient pool, followed by rise in demand for biologic drugs for treating various chronic conditions, resulting in boosting the growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market

The market is anticipated to witness strong growth from 2019 to Increasing demand for early and non-invasive procedures is also considered as a major factor driving the NIPT market globally. For pregnant women at high risk of fetal chromosomal abnormalities (women aged 35 years and older, personal or family history of aneuploidy and positive result with conventional screening method), making a decision at early stage is very important, as a delay may lead to unnecessary pain and discomfort along with developmental issues with the fetus.

to Increasing demand for early and non-invasive procedures is also considered as a major factor driving the NIPT market globally. For pregnant women at high risk of fetal chromosomal abnormalities (women aged 35 years and older, personal or family history of aneuploidy and positive result with conventional screening method), making a decision at early stage is very important, as a delay may lead to unnecessary pain and discomfort along with developmental issues with the fetus. Rising demand for early screening is projected to trigger the demand for NIPTs globally, as most NIPTs available in the market can be recommended as early as 9 weeks to 10 weeks of gestation. Traditional invasive prenatal testing, such as amniocentesis and chronic villus sampling (CVS), are associated with the risk of miscarriage. On account of the fact that NIPTs completely eliminate the risk of miscarriage, they are being increasingly preferred by women over invasive prenatal testing.

Globally, the average age of first-time mothers is increasing, especially in developed countries such as U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. Financial stability, rising literacy rates, and social factors are key factors responsible for the advancing maternal age. The risk of fetal chromosomal aneuploidies is directly related to the rise in maternal age.

Increasing maternal age and advantages of NIPT over traditional invasive testing are some of the factors responsible for driving the market growth

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=374

Materni21 Test Type Segment to Dominate Global Market

Based on test type, the MaterniT21 segment accounted for major share of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2018.

Dominance of the segment in the global market is attributable to strong brand reputation of MaterniT21 and acquisition of Sequenom by Labcorp.

In the U.S, Sequenom (which is presently a part of Labcorp) introduced MateriT21 in 2011, which was the first NIPT solution in the U.S. MaterniT21 is able to identify trisomies and expanded tests may also explain sex chromosomes disabilities and some microdeletions. Less percentage error is a significant advantage of MaterniT21. In addition to MaterniT21, the panorama segment held a notable share of the market, in terms of volume, in

Trisomy Tests to Witness High Adoption During Forecast Period

Based on application, the trisomy segment held a prominent share in 2018 in non-invasive prenatal testing market. The segment is likely to be highly lucrative during the forecast period.

in non-invasive prenatal testing market. The segment is likely to be highly lucrative during the forecast period. According to the United Nations, the estimated rate of incidence of Down Syndrome ranges from 1 in 1,000 live births per year to 1 in 1,100 live births per year. Around 95% cases of Down Syndrome are nondisjunction cases, whereas translocation and mosaicism cases account for the rest of 5%.

Dominance of the trisomy segment is attributable to the increasing prevalence of Down Syndrome worldwide and high efficiency of NIPT for screening of Down Syndrome.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=374

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Prominent Regions

North America held the largest share of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market in 2018. North America accounted for significant share of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market in 2018. The market in the region is likely to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The market in the region is driven by presence of key players, large number of research activities, and highly structured health care industry

Increase in investment by key players in North America and increasing maternal age are projected to propel the non-invasive prenatal testing market in North America

The U.S. is projected to dominate the non-invasive prenatal testing market in the region during the forecast period, owing to early adoption of technologies. The country is anticipated to be the most attractive market for non-invasive prenatal testing, with high attractiveness index.

Well-equipped hospitals, technological advancements, rise in research & development in non-invasive prenatal testing for new applications, and surge in demand for novel products and treatments are projected to ameliorate the non-invasive prenatal testing market in the U.S.

Purchase Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=374<ype=S

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Key Players

Players are strengthening their product portfolio and are collaborating with other companies to secure and strengthen their positions in the non-invasive prenatal testing market. For instance, in July 2018 , Berry Genetics partnered with 10X Genomics to upgrade non-invasive DNA prenatal testing. This collaboration was the first step for 10X Genomics to enter into the market in China.

, Berry Genetics partnered with 10X Genomics to upgrade non-invasive DNA prenatal testing. This collaboration was the first step for 10X Genomics to enter into the market in China. In July 2016, Laboratory Corporation announced the acquisition of Sequenom for US$ 371 Mn , including debt. With this acquisition, Laboratory Corporation would strengthen its presence outside the U.S., in Europe and Asia Pacific, and enable it to provide top quality NIPT services.

Laboratory Corporation announced the acquisition of Sequenom for , including debt. With this acquisition, Laboratory Corporation would strengthen its presence outside the U.S., in Europe and Asia Pacific, and enable it to provide top quality NIPT services. Major players operating in the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market include Berry Genetics, BGI, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, NATERA, INC., PerkinElmer Inc, Eurofins LifeCodexx AG, and IGENOMIX.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/increasing-prevalence-of-kidney-stones-to-drive-growth-of-global-lithotripsy-device-market-to-valuation-worth-us0-98-bn-by-2026-end-transparency-market-research-301003584.html