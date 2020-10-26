Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) Circuit Breaker Market Projected to Witness a Measurable Downturn; COVID-19 Outbreak Remains a Threat to Growth in the Near Future

Sulfur hexafluoride circuit breakers protect electric systems by interrupting electric current when fault occurs. They consist of current-carrying contacts that operate in sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) gas.

) gas. Excellent physical and chemical properties of sulfur hexafluoride, including electro-negativity, arc extinguishing, insulation, non-inflammability, and stability, drive the global sulfur hexafluoride circuit breaker market

Depending on the voltage level applied, sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breaker are broadly classified into three types: four-interrupter SF 6 circuit breaker (applied up to 715 V), two-interrupter SF 6 circuit breaker (applied up to 400 V), and single-interrupter SF 6 circuit breaker (applied up to 220 V)

Key Drivers of Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF 6 ) Circuit Breaker Market

The global demand for sulfur hexafluoride (F) circuit breaker is expected to increase in the near future, owing to increasing investments in renewable power generation and power transmission. This is expected to be a key factor driving the global sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breaker market during the forecast period.

) circuit breaker market during the forecast period. Growing concerns about sustainable development, decarburization goals, declining costs of battery storage, and various policy initiatives are expected to increase investments in renewable power generation in the near future. Since sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers play a crucial role in protecting renewable electric systems from high fault currents, their adoption is anticipated to increase further during the forecast period

) circuit breakers play a crucial role in protecting renewable electric systems from high fault currents, their adoption is anticipated to increase further during the forecast period Companies operating in the global sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breaker market are investing in the expansion of their product portfolios as well as their distribution networks. They have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, development of new products, joint ventures, and expansions to meet the increasing demand for sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers across different regions.

Increasing Industrialization to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Increasing industrialization and rapidly growing population are expected to increase the demand for energy. This, in turn, is projected to augment the demand for sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers for use in various power distribution and transmission network applications.

) circuit breakers for use in various power distribution and transmission network applications. Increasing industrialization stimulates urbanization and transportation and drives the energy demand. This, in turn, is expected to augment the adoption of sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers during the forecast period.

Regulations and Policies about Usage of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF 6 ) Circuit Breakers to Hinder Market

Use of sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers in various sectors faces restrictions as per the current environmental protection protocols

) circuit breakers in various sectors faces restrictions as per the current environmental protection protocols A majority of countries are focusing on reduction in emissions of sulfur hexafluoride, as sulfur hexafluoride is a greenhouse gas and it remains in the atmosphere for thousands of years

Wider use of sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers faces major challenges. This, in turn, is anticipated to hinder the global sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breaker market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF 6 ) Circuit Breaker Market

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries account for a major share of the market in the region. Increase in the demand for sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers in Asia Pacific can be attributed to continuously increasing industrialization and rising demand for electric power in the region.

Investments for new power generation and transmission are rising in various developing countries of Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breakers for use in power transmission and distribution in the next few years.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breaker market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–35% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) circuit breaker market are:

Schneider Electric SE

Kirloskar Electric Company

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Hitachi T&D Solutions, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tavrida Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF 6 ) Circuit Breaker Market: Research Scope

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF 6 ) Circuit Breaker Market, by Type

Single Interrupter

Two Interrupter

Four Interrupter

Others

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF 6 ) Circuit Breaker Market, by Application

Outdoor

Indoor

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF 6 ) Circuit Breaker Market, by End-use Industry

Transmission & Distribution Utilities

Power Generation

Railways

Others

