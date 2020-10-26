Integrated Drive Module Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential

Integrated Drive Module Market for EV: Introduction

Increase in trend toward vehicle electrification is expected to propel the global integrated drive module market for electric vehicles (EVs). Rise in integration of automotive electronic hardware, incorporation of several safety systems including ADAS, driver drowsiness monitoring systems, and vehicle crash warning systems coupled with an increase in adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is fuelling the demand for integrated drive module for electric vehicles (EVs).

Key Drivers of Integrated Drive Module Market for EV

Research and developments in order to improve electric vehicle power efficiency are expected to drive the global integrated drive module market for EV. For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH introduced an integrated drive module in 2019, which integrates the separate motor-generator and power electronics of the electric vehicle in a single system, enabling the vehicle to achieve synergy effects. Furthermore, the integrated drive module (IDM) is specially optimized for attachment to the electric motor, serving as an electric powertrain for pure electric, i.e. battery electric, vehicles as well as hybrid electric vehicles.

The IDM enables integration of several electric components in the vehicle on a single platform, enabling automakers to reduce manufacturing cost of the vehicle by reducing spending on additional vehicle components and expensive connecting cables. This, in turn, is estimated to boost the global integrated drive module market for EV.

Various automotive giants and auto component manufacturing companies are cooperating with each other in order to improve the overall energy efficiency, reduce power losses, and increase cruising miles driven by vehicles. For instance, BorgWarner has entered into a strategic partnership with a leading China-based New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand to supply fully integrated drive modules (iDMs) for their pure electric vehicles. The IDM aims to integrate power electronics of an EV with an advanced transmission system and drive motor and enhance the power delivery of the vehicle.

However, disruptions in supply chain catering to the automobile industry, owing to shutdown of production and manufacturing facilities caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the world, is estimated to contract the market in 2020-2021. Consequently, the coronavirus pandemic has hampered the global integrated drive module market for EV. The market is anticipated to recover by increasing production volume of vehicle components as well as vehicles in 2021. This, in turn, is projected to offer lucrative opportunity to players operating in the supply chain of the integrated drive module market for EV during the forecast period.

North America and Europe, cumulatively, to account for major share of global integrated drive module market for EV

In terms of region, the global integrated drive module market for EV can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa

North America and Europe, cumulatively, are expected to account for a major share of the global integrated drive module market for EV. High disposable income of the population and openness toward new technologies in these regions are propelling the integrated drive module market for EV. Rise in awareness about benefits of IDM among automakers, such as increase in cruising range, and cost savings is further propelling the global integrated drive module market for EV in these regions.

Key Players Operating in Integrated Drive Module Market for EV

The global integrated drive module market for EV is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the integrated drive module market for EV are:

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

GKN Automotive

Nissan Motor Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

PUNCH Powerglide

Infineon Technologies AG

Danfoss

Global Integrated Drive Module Market for EV: Research Scope

Global Integrated Drive Module Market for EV, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Light Duty Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Medium Duty Commercial Vehicle Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle



Global Integrated Drive Module Market for EV, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

