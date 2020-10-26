Board-to-board (BTB) Connectors Market Players to Reset their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

A board-to-board (BTB) connector is a device that provides a reliable signal connection between two PCB i.e. printed circuit boards. BTB connectors are used in several applications that require a significant level of contact reliability. These include data centers, medical devices, wearable devices, mobile phones, and security systems.

Board-to-board connectors are designed to connect two PCBs without using cables. BTB connectors come with multiple types of pitch i.e. spacing between pins of connectors. Pitches range from 0.8 mm to 5.8 mm in size. Smaller pitches imply smaller size of the connector. Furthermore, the current carrying capacity of smaller-sized board-to-board connectors is also low.

Moreover, board-to-board connectors come with various ranges of orientation i.e. U-shaped, horizontal, perpendicular, and parallel

Growing Number of Data Centers Worldwide Propelling Global Board-to-board (BTB) Connectors Market

A data center is a highly critical facility, wherein organizations place their important data as well as applications. A data center primarily consists of a network of several computers and other resources for information sharing.

Increase in the number of data centers has been observed across the globe over the last few years, owing to emergence of various social media networking sites, cloud services, high-end games, HD video streaming, and the 5G technology. Currently, data centers are constantly being upgraded technologically in order to support the large volume of data traffic generated by the above-mentioned applications.

Board-to-board connectors offer trustworthy connections in data center storage, which involve high-speed data transmission and computing

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market

In terms of region, the global board-to-board (BTB) connectors market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global board-to-board (BTB) connectors market throughout the forecast period, as several manufacturers of board-to-board (BTB) connectors operate in the region, which are constantly investing in the development of technologically advanced products used in multiple applications. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India contribute to the major market share of the region. Furthermore, expanding presence of players in the consumer electronics sector and steadily growing automotive industry in the region, especially in China, are expected to boost the market for board-to-board (BTB) connectors in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The board-to-board (BTB) connectors market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The market is these regions is propelled by increasing industrial automation in countries such as the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global board-to-board (BTB) connectors market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and development of new products to meet the risen demand for board-to-board (BTB) connectors.

Key players operating in the global board-to-board (BTB) connectors market are:

TE Connectivity

Molex, LLC

Amphenol ICC

Samtec

ERNI Deutschland GmbH

3M

AirBorn, Inc.

CSCONN Precise Electronics Co., Ltd.

Harwin

FUJITSU

KYOCERA Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG

Global Board-to-board (BTB) Connectors Market: Research Scope

Global Board-to-board (BTB) Connectors Market, by Application

Rotation Detection

Position Detection

Open–Close Detection

Global Board-to-board (BTB) Connectors Market, by Mounting Method

Through Hole

SMT (Surface Mount Technology)

Global Board-to-board (BTB) Connectors Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

Global Board-to-board (BTB) Connectors Market, by Type

Pin Header

Elevated Pin Header

Socket

Elevated Socket

Shrouded Header

