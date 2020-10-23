Anti-drone Market Research Along With COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Advancement and Outlook 2027

According to a new market study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), amidst a large pool of large- and small-sized players, the global anti-drone market is witnessing a highly dynamic and competitive vendor landscape. Market players are focused on innovations to surge ahead in this competitive market, says the study. Moreover, multiple startups are entering the market with their innovative ideas, due to which market competition is likely to intensify and small players are projected to capture market share of major players in the near future.

Some prominent companies operating in the global anti-drone market are DRONESHIELD, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Theiss UAV Solutions LLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Dedrone Detect Inc., Boeing Co., and SAAB A.B.

As per the TMR research study, the global anti-drone market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 1.8 Bn by 2027 from US$ 315 Mn in 2018. This indicates a significant CAGR of ~20%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period i.e. from 2019 to 2027. Among end uses, government and military segments hold a leading share of the global anti-drone market. The military segment is expected to expand at the most rapid pace during the forecast period. Among drone types, the neutralizing system segment held the maximum market share in 2018. Amongst regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global anti-drone market, with the market in the region expanding at a significant CAGR between 2019 and 2027. In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is estimated to closely follow North America, between 2019 and 2027. India and China witness considerable demand for anti-drone systems, primarily for defense use.

Measures to Combat Border Infiltration for Civilian Safety Boosts Market

Across the world, measures are being taken to combat security threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UASs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This is primarily driving the deployment of anti-drone systems. Defense forces and border security agencies are gearing up to prevent contingencies that can occur due to UAVs or UASs. Anti-drone systems can track, locate, and detect UAVs from a certain distance and act so as to prevent harm to civilian life.

Rapid technological advancements and competition among product manufacturers have led to a significant drop in prices of UAVs and UASs. This, in turn, has increased their adoption among several end-users. Apart from use of UAVs for military applications, for which they were originally developed, they are increasingly being used to cause damage and disturbance to civilian life. This has necessitated the use of anti-drone systems to combat such mishaps, especially in war-torn nations such as Syria, Iraq, and countries in Africa.

Another key factor promoting growth of the global anti-drone market is commercialization of technologies for the development of anti-drone systems. Local players are developing their own versions of anti-drone technologies for commercial use, although they are not as destructive as those developed for defense use.

Need for Prolonged Government Clearances for Deployment of Anti-drone Systems Limits Adoption

On the flip side, however, strict government mandates for deployment of anti-drone systems and high initial capital investments required for setup of anti-drone manufacturing units are key challenges for the global anti-drone market

The review presented is based on findings of a TMR report titled ‘Anti-drone Market (Type: Detection System [Radar Based, Passive Optics, Active Optics, Acoustics, and RF Emissions] and Neutralizing System [Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, and Laser]; and End-use: Government, Military, Airfields, Buildings, Power Stations, and Fuel Storage) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’

