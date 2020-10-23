Pipeline Pigging Valves Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2027

Pipeline Pigging Valves Market: Overview

Pipeline pigging systems are used to carry out inspection, maintenance, and cleaning of pipelines without stopping the flow. The system is used in pipelines to remove sediment, mud, bacteria, calcium carbonate, and other contaminants.

Pipeline pigging valves are used to retrieve and introduce a pipeline cleaning and maintenance device known as pig. The pig can be inserted or removed with the help of an interlock that is integrated on the side of the pigging valve, which is locked and secured through a bayonet system.

Rise in industrial development and increase in automation in industries such as oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are anticipated to boost the demand for pipeline pigging valves. Pigging valves helps maintain the integrity of pipelines for neat and clean operation without any disturbance in the flow.

Pipeline pigging valves are classified into bypass and shutoff pigging valves. Shutoff valves are designed to operate under complicated situations, while bypass valves are employed to avoid blockages in the pipeline.

Pipeline pigging valves increase the overall efficiency of the system. Therefore, demand for valves has risen significantly in the recent past. The oil & gas end-use industry held major share of the pipeline pigging valves market in 2018.

Key Drivers of Global Pipeline Pigging Valves Market

Demand for pipeline pigging valves is increasing owing to the rise in atomization and industrialization across the globe. Pigging valves reduce labor cost required to maintain the pipeline in the long run.

Growth in oil & gas exploration activities is also anticipated to boost the global pipeline pigging valves market

Key Development

On February 24, 2018, King’s Energy Services acquired FracServe Canada. FracServe Canada is a prominent solutions provider for the well services industry. The company specializes in recertification, rentals, and sales & services. It also provides solutions for cementing, coil tubing, stimulation (fracking), well testing, wellhead, and wireline sectors. The acquisition would help King’s Energy Services to expand its servicing, distribution, and manufacturing of valves.

Middle East & Africa to Hold Major Share of Global Pipeline Pigging Valves Market

Based on region, the global pipeline pigging valves market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to dominate the global pipeline pigging valves market in 2018, owing the high growth of the oil & gas industry in the region. The trend is projected to continue during the forecast period due to the rise in export of crude oil in the Middle East.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for major share of the global pipeline pigging valves market during the forecast period. Rise in investments in the industrial sector coupled with growth of the industrial sector, especially in countries such as China, India, and Japan, is driving the market in the region.

The pipeline pigging valves market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period. North America has shale gas reserves. As a result, large numbers of upstream companies are carrying out exploration and refining activities in the region.

The market in Latin America is likely to be expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Market

