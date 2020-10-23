IoT in Elevators Market Rising Trends, Analysis And Demands 2020 To 2030

The global IoT in elevators market is projected to cross US$ 63.5 Bn by 2030. The IoT in elevators market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~16% from 2020 to 2030. The global IoT in elevators market has been segmented in terms of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the IoT in elevators market has been divided into hardware, software (on-premise and cloud), and services (designing & engineering, installation, refurbishing, maintenance & repair, and managed services). In terms of application, the global IoT in elevators market has been segmented into preventive maintenance, remote monitoring, advanced reporting, connectivity management, and others (call management).

Based on end user, the IoT in elevators market has been categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of region, the global IoT in elevators market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of IoT in elevators were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

IoT in Elevators Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the IoT in elevators market by the end of the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to witness increasing growth in the IoT in elevators market due to strong adoption of the cloud technology. The market in Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global IoT in elevators market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. The analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share, has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the IoT in elevators market.

Advancements in artificial intelligence and IoT over the past decade have played a key role in transforming the current elevator and escalator market landscape. In addition, the adoption of IoT in elevators is expected to witness a further rise in the upcoming years as predictive and tailored maintenance of elevators due to IoT is gradually gaining traction. Moreover, advancements in application programming interfaces (API) have also played a pivotal role in increasing the adoption of IoT in elevators over the past few years– another factor that is likely to drive the growth of the global IoT in elevators market during the assessment period. In addition, several players operating in the current market landscape are increasingly investing resources toward the development of smarter elevators due to which, innovative IoT solutions are being developed.

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a short-term impact on the overall demand for IoT in elevators around the world. While the demand witnessed a considerable drop over the first two quarters of 2020 due to stringent lockdown measures imposed by governments, the tide is likely to change in favor of the stakeholders over the last two quarters of 2020. Moreover, as the construction projects that were on hold or delayed due to the lockdown restrictions continue to resume, the demand is likely to grow gradually. In addition, smart elevators are expected to gain immense traction in the COVID-free era due to the improved safety features, including touch-free operations due to which, the IoT in elevators market is likely to witness an impressive growth rate in upcoming years.

IoT in Elevators Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global IoT in elevators market. Key players profiled in the report include Bosch GmbH, DOPPLER Manufacturing, Electra Ltd., Fujitec Co., Ltd., GRUPPO MILLEPIANI, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Huawei Technologies Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, KONE Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Otis Elevator Company, Schindler Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, Telefonica S.A., ThyssenKrupp AG, and Toshiba Elevators.