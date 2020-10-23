Digital Operations Center Market Revenue, Opportunity and Value Chain 2020-2030

An operation center is also known as a control room. Operation center solutions bring together information in real-time to enable a collaborative setting. Operation center solutions can be utilized in real-time by numerous individuals at diverse locations. These solutions offer different solutions across end-users such as governments, manufacturing, healthcare, food & beverage, education, and communications.

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Digital Operations Center Market

Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) negatively impacts the digital operations center market. The growth of operations center/ rooms solutions during this pandemic is significantly decreasing. The number of persons in an operations center/ rooms is now being regulated to ‘least essential workforce.’ These operators are examined regularly to ensure that when an operator is moved to quarantine due to COVID-19, the operations center/ rooms still has sufficient staff to continue operations.

Increasing Efficiency with the help of SCADA Systems Expected to Drive the Global Digital Operations Center Market

SCADA systems can minimize operating costs in operation centers while improving system performance. Demand for high-performance SCADA technology is growing due to the need to improve work efficiency.

Currently, demand for process automation solutions has increased significantly. Successful implementation of process automation offers different benefits, real-time detection of faults in machinery, a decrease in the number of defects in output, decrease in production cost, and other production process-related advantages. For instance, ABB Ltd. provides complex automation and SCADA solutions to meet the requirements of plant owners in all types of work processes across the globe.

The impact of this driver is expected to be high during the forecast period. Adoption of digital operations centers is increasing across the globe, owing to increasing efficiency with the help of SCADA systems. This is expected to boost the global digital operations center market in the next few years.

Adoption of Advanced Networking Solutions: Opportunity

Organizations across the globe have realized the importance of cost-efficient and streamlined operation processes to sustain and flourish in their respective fields. To achieve these goals, organizations need to focus on an improved and continuous communication mechanism with the help of networking solutions.

Internet Protocol (IP) technology leverages operations center/ rooms for audio, video, and control data to provide more scalability & flexibility for operations centers. In the operations center, the move from direct-linked systems to those that make use of IP networks have numerous advantages. IP-based networking solutions provide the ideal platform for network monitoring & visualization and is marking its presence in the operations center/ rooms environment.

High Cost Expected to Hamper the Digital Operations Center Market

Operations center/ rooms are embedded with various advanced digital solutions such as consoles, wireless presentation systems, lighting & control systems, and network-based control systems. Some of these control systems are costly due to complex design or structure that includes multiple desk settings, light-touch control systems, multi-client keyboard, integrated operator camera, and others.

Therefore, high cost involved in installation and maintenance is expected to hamper the growth of the digital operations center market during the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Digital Operations Center Market

In terms of region, the global digital operations center market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to account for major share of the global digital operations center market during the forecast period due to increasing government support and growing information integration and visualization. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of share of the global digital operations center market from 2020 to 2030.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rapidly growing industrial automation, specifically in India, Japan, and China.

Key Players Operating in the Global Digital Operations Center Market Include: