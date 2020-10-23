Acrylic Adhesives Market with Current Trends Analysis, 2020-2030

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market: Snapshot

The global acrylic adhesives market is foreseen to show upward graph of sales during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. Key factor supporting this growth is increased demand for acrylic adhesives in wide range of end-use industries.

TMR’s upcoming research report on the acrylic adhesives market is a perfect blend of dependable data and in-depth analysis on opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges in this market. Thus, the report is a helpful guide of the acrylic adhesives market for the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market: Growth Dynamics

Acrylic adhesives find application in a wide range of industries such as construction, paper and packaging, medical, transportation, woodworking, consumer, and electronics. This scenario shows the potential for the growth of vendors in the acrylic adhesives market. The market is estimated to generate prominent revenues on the back of growing demand for long-lasting adhesive products from all worldwide locations.

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market: Notable Development and Competitive Analysis

Competitive landscape of the acrylic adhesives market is highly intense due to existence of many players in it. Major vendors in the market are growing efforts to advance the quality of their products.

The list of key players in the global acrylic adhesives market includes:

Henkel AG & Company

H.B. Fuller

Bostik SA

Avery Dennison

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika AG

Royal Adhesives & Sealants LLC

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market: Regional Assessment

On regional front, the acrylic adhesives market is foreseen to gain lucrative avenues in Asia Pacific. Key reasons attributed to this growth are growing application of acrylic adhesives in various industries such as construction, woodworking, and paper and packaging.

