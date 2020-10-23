Cadmium Pigments Market Forecast and Segments 2020-2030

Cadmium Pigments Market: Overview

The numerous use of cadmium pigments across several industry verticals is expected to continue to generate outstanding growth in the cadmium pigments market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Cadmium pigments are preferred for high performance applications as they chemical stability, weather resistance, thermal stability, and are compatible.

Key parameters based on which the cadmium pigments market is divided are type, application, and region.

Cadmium Pigments Market: Competitive Landscape

Heavy investments in R&D to develop bio-based cadmium pigments is the focus of large players in the cadmium pigments market. Such initiatives are undertaken due to new regulations in place in developed economies due to environmental concerns related to cadmium pigments.

Key players operating in the cadmium pigments market include Proquimac, James M. Brown Ltd., Hunan Jufa Technology, Clariant, LANXESS, Huntsman Corporation, Rockwood Pigments, Carl Schlenk, and Chemonova.

Cadmium Pigments Market: Key Trends

Exponential growth of the plastic industry is providing ample growth opportunities for cadmium pigments market. Cadmium pigments find vast application in plastics due to their tinting strength, high opacity, and give good coloring. In addition, cadmium pigments find use in plastics as they help retain color of plastic for a lifetime. The concentration of cadmium pigments in plastics ranges from 0.01 to 0.07%, and in specialized paints and industrial coatings it ranges from 10 to 15%.

Cadmium pigments find wide use in ceramics and glass products due to their ability to withstand high temperatures. Porcelain enamels, ceramics glasses, and range of glasses are some uses of cadmium pigments in ceramics and pottery products.

Cadmium Pigments Market: Regional Assessment

Asia Pacific, among other key regions, is predicted to dominate the cadmium pigments market over the forecast timeframe. Flourishing automobile industry in the region, wherein cadmium pigments are used in batteries is a key factor behind growth of cadmium pigments market in the region.

North America is expected to display sluggish growth due to a matured construction sector. Moderate growth of the automobile sector is another factor for slow growth of cadmium pigments market in the region.

