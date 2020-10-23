Interventional Pulmonology Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecast Analysis

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Overview

Interventional pulmonology is a branch of medical science that deals with minimally invasive medical procedures carried out under image guidance by interventional pulmonologists for the diagnosis, treatment, and palliation of different types of pulmonary disorders. Interventional pulmonology procedures involve usage of different image guided techniques such as computed tomography, fluoroscopy, and ultrasound to diagnose and treat the specific site affected with pain or cancer. Interventional pulmonology procedure is most commonly performed with other cancer treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. These procedures offer several advantages such as quicker recovery, shorter hospital stay, minimal side effects, and more precise and accurate treatment compared to other therapeutic procedures.

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global interventional pulmonology market is primarily driven by high prevalence and increase in incidence rates of lung cancer across the world. Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lung cancer accounted for 2.9 million deaths in 2018. Moreover, increase in incidence rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, airway strictures, and amyloidosis across the world is projected to boost the growth of the global interventional pulmonology market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advantages of minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements in interventional pulmonology, and increase in government funding for oncology procedures are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Segmentation

The global interventional pulmonology market can be segmented based on procedure, indication, and region. In terms of procedure, the market can be divided into tumor debulking, endobronchial brachytherapy, endobronchial stenting, photodynamic therapy, and others. Tumor debulking procedure refers to the removal of tumor growing within the airway lumen endoscopically either by heating, freezing, vaporizing, or simply by resecting the tumor by with biopsy. Different techniques such as endoscopic laser resection, electrocoagulaion, and cryotherapy have been used for the removal of the tumor. Endobronchial brachytherapy procedure involves administration of high dose radiotherapy through the catheter at the surgical site in the airway. Endobronchial stenting procedure involves the placement of stents to relieve the symptoms of airway obstruction. Different types of metallic as well as silicone stents are currently available in the market and demand for these stents is increasing. Based on indication, the global interventional pulmonology market can be classified into lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), carcinoid tumors, airway strictures, amyloidosis, tuberculosis, and others. The lung cancer segment is projected to dominate the global market from 2018 to 2026 owing to significant burden of lung cancer across the globe.

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global interventional pulmonology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to account for major shares of the global market due to large population afflicted with chronic lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders, airway stricture, and airway related disorders. Moreover, significant adoption of minimally invasive surgeries for the effective management of airway disorders, well-established health care infrastructure, and early adoption of technologically advanced interventional pulmonology products are likely to fuel the growth of the market in these regions during the forecast period. The interventional pulmonology market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of cancer in the highly populous countries of India and China, rapidly changing health care systems, various government initiatives to improve overall health care, and increased per capita health care expenditure. Moreover, rise in investments by leading global interventional pulmonology devices companies in the region is likely to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market: Companies Mentioned

Key players operating in the global interventional pulmonology market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, BTG plc, AngioDynamics, Inc., Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., Röchling Group, Pulmonx, Inc., EndoChoice, Inc., ENDO-FLEX GmbH, and Karl Storz.

