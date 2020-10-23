Mitotane Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2025

Global Mitotane Market: Snapshot

Mitotane has risen in therapeutic significance due to the utilization of adrenocytolitic activity. The antineoplastic agent has been majorly utilized in adjuvant therapy for the treatment of adrenocortical carcinoma, a rare but aggressive endocrine tumour. Over the years, endocrinologists, surgeons, and oncologists have collaborated on developing multidisciplinary approaches for the rare endocrine tumour.

The rare malignancy has a poor prognosis affecting children as well. The incidence of the fairly low and it affects 0.72 persons per one million population of the world. The application of advanced imaging techniques has enabled has probably contributed to the increasing incidence of adrenocortical carcinoma, mostly at early stages, thus spurring the demand for mitotane. Identification of new prognostic factors, in addition to identifying the stage of the disease, has led to the evolution of the mitotane market. The search for new therapeutic strategies propelling is research in the potential of mitotane.

Global Mitotane Market: Notable Developments

Mitotane has been the only approved drug for treating adrenocortical carcinoma; however, its effectiveness in advanced stage of the disease is debatable. Even its role as an adjuvant therapy is not above doubt, despite an array of clinical backing. Particularly, its role in paediatric patient populations is still limited in scientific literature. In 2018, European Endocrinology has published randomized trials evaluate the utility of adjuvant treatment with mitotane in patients with disease characterized by low risk of its recurrence. The study aims to study the side effects and the risk of adrenal insufficiency. Further, the study hopes to shed light on various endocrine side effects, notably in testosterone metabolism among others.

Another similar study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism in April 2018 reveals encouraging results on the use of mitotane monotherapy in treating advanced-stage adrenocortical carcinoma. The study was aimed at identifying predictive factors in a contemporary setting. The researchers concluded that patients with late diagnosis of advanced stage disease and with low tumor burden are suitable candidates for mitotane monotherapy.

Global Mitotane Market: Growth Dynamics

The growing demands for adjuvant therapy are a key factor behind the expanding utilization of mitotane in treating unresectable adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC). Recent studies are also evaluating its potential in patients after complete surgical resection. Growing popularity of therapeutic approaches for treating Cushing’s disease, a concomitant syndrome associated with ACC, is also boosting the mitotane market. Oftentimes, ACC is diagnosed in later stages, a key factor behind the popularity of mitotane. Over the past few years, the need or recurrence-free survival rate in patients with ACC has also expanded the potential of the market. Further, the growing potential of mitotane as an adjuvant therapy for palliative care is also fueling the expansion of the mitotane market.

Relatively attractive pace of commercialization of drugs for ACC, notably in emerging economies such as India, has been a key factor boosting the market. Several studies, especially those collaborated by endocrinologists and oncologists, are undoubtedly increasing the potential of the mitotane market. This will specifically pave way for new disease strategies based on molecular targets. This has gained momentum from growing numbers of strategic agreement and partnerships. However, more studies are needed that can clarify the mechanism of action of mitotane.

Global Mitotane Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the key regional markets are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middles East, and Africa. Of these, North America and Europe are potentially lucrative markets. To a large part, the growth is propelled by expanding array of clinical studies to evaluate the potential of mitotane in adjuvant therapy, given a few notable side effects the therapy has. In recent years, growing numbers of randomized trials will boost the potential of the overall mitotane market. Meanwhile, the growing incidence of ACC in the Asia Pacific mitotane market will help expand the potential of the global market.

