Washable and Reusable Mask Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Washable and Reusable Mask Market: Overview

The coronavirus pandemic has cast its ugly shadow across the world with high transmission rates and large death numbers. This has eventually led to a large demand in masks of different types for protection against the deadly virus. Therefore, the washable and reusable mask market is set to experience exponential growth across the forecast period of 2020-2030.

On the basis of type, the washable and reusable mask market can be segmented into industrial grade and medical grade. As masks become the new normal, the demand for them increases eventually. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are creating awareness among their citizens to wear masks while venturing out for any purpose. Some of the countries have even made masks mandatory at workplaces and public places. This aspect brings great growth opportunities for the washable and reusable mask market.

This report will offer perfect insights into the global washable and reusable mask market. The report covers diverse growth parameters such as the competitive scenario, geographical perspective, and the recent trends across the washable and reusable mask market. The report also provides a bird’s eye view on the COVID-19 impact and its effect on the washable and reusable mask market.

Washable and Reusable Mask Market: Competitive Scenario

Before the eruption of coronavirus pandemic across the globe, a few players like 3M, Honeywell, and others were the only competitors in the washable and reusable mask market. But as the demand for washable and reusable masks soared, new players started seeping in the washable and reusable mask market to garner profits.

Renowned clothing brands are entering the washable and reusable mask market to offer comfortable masks at affordable rates. This aspect invites tremendous competition. Novel product launches also serve as prominent growth factors.

Online presence is also playing a great role in increasing the revenue of the washable and reusable mask market. For instance, Amazon recently launched ‘The Face Mask Store’ to ease the process of mask shopping.

Washable and Reusable Mask Market: Sustainability Factor Proving Beneficial for Growth

With expansive demand for masks, the pollution created due to non-degradable masks cause immense harm to the environment. A large chunk of individuals are preferring masks possessing the qualities of biodegradability and recyclability. Thus, this factor may invite growth prospects. Here are some recent developments in the production of sustainable washable and reusable masks.

Salay Handmade Product Industries, Inc., a Philippines-based company launched reusable masks made from abaca leaf fibers

AirX recently launched an antibacterial, biodegradable, and reusable mask made from Vietnamese coffee; the first layer is made of coffee yarn and a biodegradable filter is on the inside

TBM and Bioworks have started producing Bio Face masks made of polylactic acid (PLA) yarn, a biomass-based material

Amour Vert launched masks made from deadstock fabrics such as TENCEL, organic cotton, and modal

Washable and Reusable Mask Market: Novel Developments

The washable and reusable mask market may undergo revolutionary advancements in the coming future. Numerous players are launching washable and reusable masks with additional features that assure maximum protection and comfort to the consumer. Some of the recent developments are as follows:

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea recently developed a washable nano-filtered mask

Duvaltex launched a reusable mask enabled with 3D-knit technology

Under Armour is developing a mask specially designed for athletes and will be launched shortly

Washable and Reusable Mask Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific may prove to be a significant region for contributing growth to the washable and reusable mask market during the assessment period. The accelerated demand for washable and reusable masks from densely populated countries like India and China may serve as a great growth booster.

North America and Europe may also garner substantial growth for the washable and reusable mask market due to the rising coronavirus infections across various countries in the regions.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

