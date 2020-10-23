Automotive Steering Switches Market Business Prospects and Forthcoming Developments With Positive And Negative Impact Of COVID 19

Automotive Steering Switches: Introduction

Steering switches provide easy access to various vehicle functions including volume control and headlight control. The driver can easily control the operations in the vehicle at the touch of a button.

Modern steering switches are more consistent and reliable, as compared to older steering switches. Modern steering switches are multifunction switches that comprise manual as well as automatic control. The switches may include volume switch, channel switch, and headlamp switch that enable the driver to easily control the functions in the vehicle.

Key drivers of automotive steering switches market

Road safety has become a major area of focus, most of the developed regions including North America and Europe account for significant number of injuries and fatalities due to road accidents. According to Nation Safety Council, the U.S. accounted for 14% deaths due to road accidents, due to these concerns incorporation of safety features is highly important in vehicles. Steering switches help the driver to easily control all vehicle operations which in turn is estimated to keep the driver attentive while driving.

Currently, demand for vehicle with advanced features including advanced drive assist system (ADAS) is increasing rapidly. Various government regulations and rules mandate vehicle manufacturers for safety features in vehicles. Steering switches with multi-function witness significant demand in the vehicle market. Modern steering switches provides superior esthetic appearance to the interior of the vehicle, which attracts consumers.

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global automotive steering switches market

Asia Pacific held a significant share of the global automotive steering switches market. Increasing government policies in Asia pacific Countries namely China, India, Japan. . Auto component manufacturers in Japan produces advanced vehicle and sell their products to original equipment manufacturers across the North America, Europe, and China.

Regulations enacted by governments and organizations of various countries are compelling automakers to increase integration of safety features in their vehicles. For instance, the Government of the U.K., UN regulations, EU Standards on Vehicle Safety by European Transport Safety Council, and safety regulation by SIAM India are a few governing authorities that have made installation of anti-theft systems, vehicle tracking systems, vehicle immobilizing systems that offer controls on the steering wheel.

Key players operating in automotive steering switches market:

The automotive steering switches market is highly focused due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the automotive steering switches market are:

DENSO Corporation,

ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Delphi Technologies Ltd.

Orman Inc.

Alps alpine co Ltd.

Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Panasonic Corporation

Leopold Kostal GmbH

TOYODENSO Co Ltd.

Marquardt GmbH

LS Automotive Pvt Ltd.

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market, by Display

Resistive

Capacitive

Others (IR tools, Haptic)

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market, by Technology

Advanced Drive assist system

Infotainment System

Onboard computer

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market, by Cover

Modular

Split

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market, by Function

Multifunctional switches

Single function switches

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market, by Automation

Fully Automatic Vehicle

Semi-automatic Vehicle

Global Automotive Steering Switches Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

