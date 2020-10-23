Anti-static Films Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Transparency Market Research anticipates that the global anti-static films market will register a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020-2030. The market is expected to rise as the demand for flexible packaging materials continues to soar. The latest research report presents an accurate analysis of the global market as help the readers understand the drivers and restraints that are likely to define its trajectory.

According to the report, the growing demand for flexible packaging across sectors such as food and beverage is anticipated to drive up the demand for anti-static films. Growth will also be complemented by application in alcoholic and non-alcoholic packaging.

According to the analysis, anti-static films are highly preferred in the bags and pouches packaging. Hence, this application segment is expected to account for more than 45% of the market share by the end of forecast period.

Growing demand for these in packaging of food products has been observed by analysts. For the same purpose, PE will emerge as the predominantly used material. Between the forecast period of 2020 and 2030, PE is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growing and ever-expanding pharmaceutical sector is also projected to be a key contributor to the revenue of anti-static films market. Analysts anticipate that the demand for pouches, bags, and other flexible containers in the pharmaceutical industry to store various types of medicines and products is expected to spike demand.

Going further, the demand for anti-static films is expected to rise due to the growing automotive industry as well. Increasing sales of automobiles as economies revive is expected to have a positive influence on the global market during the forecast period.

Global Anti-static Films Market Analysis

The global anti-static films market will be driven by the growing opportunities in allied industries. The flourishing electronics and electrical industry with growing the demand for laptops, smart lighting, smart devices, and better electronics is expected to result in high demand for anti-static films.

With COVID-19, organizations are expected to continue the trend of working from home for a long time. This is projected to spike the demand for electronics, creating a massive uptake of anti-static films. Furthermore, growing expenditure on electronic items for entertainment purposes is also projected to have a positive influence on the demand and use of anti-static films during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Global Anti-static Films Market: Prominent Regions

According to Transparency Market Research, Asia Pacific anti-static films market is expected to witness a steady growth rate in the coming years. This growth will be driven by the growing consumer electronics industry.

Furthermore, the increasing manufacturing activities in the emerging economies of India and China are projected to bode well for the regional market.

The booming automotive industry in this part of the word is also expected to boost the demand for anti-static films. Additionally, the growing pharmaceutical industry that is in constant need for flexible packaging solutions such as bags and pouches for myriad types of products is expected to drive the market.

Anti-static Films Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global layer pads market are Toyobo Co., Lt, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. ACHILLES CORPORATION, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast, Wiman Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc, Sekisui Film Co. Ltd., and Saint-Gobain.

