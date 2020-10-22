Smart LNB (Low-Noise Block) Terminals Market Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecasts to 2027

Smart LNB is an advanced technology, equipped with the novel transreceiver. Smart LNB terminal is an open ecosystem for the broadcaster which provides a narrowband return link and boosts short transmissions with low duty cycle. The smart LNB terminal helps broadcasters to directly connect the satellite with their linear television and connected TV services. With growing technology, the new-generation smart electronic feed devices which are connected to a satellite antenna are providing connected TV and M2M services such as payment transactions, subscription-based, on-demand services, home automation, HbbTV, live show participation, and subscription management.

Smart LNB terminal has extensive applications in connected TV, multiscreen viewing, and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications. M2M communication through satellite is integrated with SCADA applications to control, manage, and monitor different assets and resources. Additionally, the smart LNB has various advantages such as low power consumption, is VLAN-enabled, and cost effective. It is also equipped with Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology which provides low data rate ‘pure IP’ applications in machine to machine and Internet of Things services.

North America is expected to be a prominent market for smart LNB terminal due to widespread availability of advance technologies and infrastructures facilities in the region. Rising adoption of digitization and increasing spending power of consumers in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the smart LNB (Low-Noise Block) terminals market in the region.

Global Smart LNB (Low-Noise Block) Terminals Market – Dynamics

Increasing advancement in technology and services set to boost the demand for smart LNB (Low-Noise Block) terminals

Demand for cable network or satellite dish TV is increasing with the growing advancement in technology, which is creating high demand for smart LNB terminals. Smart LNB (low-noise block) terminals can be easily deployed with a simple DTH (satellite TV) antenna. Moreover, smart LNB helps to access non-linear TV services such as subscription-based and on-demand services, multiscreen viewing, and Interactive TV. This is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Growing number of OTT services likely to hamper the smart LNB (Low-Noise Block) terminals market

Consumers are moving toward OTT services rather than cable network services due to the growing usage of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. These services are easily accessible in electronic devices and eliminate the need for DTH services for entertainment purposes. Integration issues with DTH cable operators are also impacting the smart LNB market. All these factors are expected to restrain the growth of the smart LNB (Low-Noise Block) terminals market during the forecast period.

