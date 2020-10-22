Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence in Trading Market

Implementation of artificial intelligence technology in trading or stock market change the overall shape of stock market. Artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of robo-advisers has already entered into the trading market. A robo-adviser simplifies the trading work flow, as it analyzes millions of data points and executes trades at the optimal price.

The global artificial intelligence in trading market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to advancements in technologies across the globe

Global Artificial Intelligence in Trading Market: Key Drivers

Increase in implementation of artificial intelligence in stock market trading is estimated to enhance user experience, which in turn is expected to propel the artificial intelligence in trading market during the forecast period

Rise in demand for simplification of the workflow of trading and easy analysis of data and execution of trades at the best price is estimated to boost the artificial intelligence in trading market during the forecast period.

Implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in trading also enables analysts to forecast markets with greater accuracy, which is a major factor that is likely to propel the artificial intelligence in trading market in the next few years

Rise in demand for better communication and interaction with the physical environment to accomplish diverse activities in a more efficient and informed manner across the globe is estimated to boost the artificial intelligence in trading market during the forecast period

A rise in the rate of adoption of cloud computing technologies across various sectors is projected to boost the demand for artificial intelligence in trading

Emergence of augmented and prescriptive intelligence is also expected to propel the artificial intelligence in trading market during the forecast period

Increase in rate of adoption of smart technologies, distributed applications, and advent of 5G are anticipated to boost the artificial intelligence in trading market

Lack of awareness leading to low rate of adoption of artificial intelligence by small and medium trading and stock players is anticipated to hamper the artificial intelligence in trading market during the forecast period.

