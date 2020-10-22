Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pulp Moulding Machines Market

Rise in demand levels for fibre packaging from food and beverages industry will lead to growth in the global pulp moulding machines market. Besides, even in other industry verticals, as the demand for sustainable packages gains steam, market for this packaging gets on a higher trajectory at a decent pace.

And, owing to this demand, the global pulp moulding machines market is set to grow at a decent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). That would mean a lot many opportunities of growth for market players and a considerable increase in market worth.

In manufacturing this packaging, there is now a demand for efficiency in production, automation and lower consumption of energy. Thus market players would do well to focus on improving machine performance.

Global Pulp Moulding Machines Market: Notable Developments

The global pulp moulding machines market is marked with some significant developments that are set to shape the growth trajectory over the forecast period. It is also contributing to shaping up the competitive landscape.

In the year, 2018, a USD 8 million was invested by the Huhtamaki Oyj in Russia and the Nordics Market. This gives a glimpse into how the market is witnessing at an expansion hustle from players, trying to make the most of the upcoming growth opportunities.

As of now, the global pulp moulding machines market is slightly fragmented and key players include Huhtamaki Oyj, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, ZH Moulded Pulp Co, Ltd., and HGHY Pulp Moulding Pack Co, Ltd, among others. The players have a sharp focus on product development through continuous improvements. Besides, to keep an edge over competitors they resort to mergers and acquisitions.

Global Pulp Moulding Machines Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global pulp moulding machines market is set to witness growth owing to factors that are paving the way for future. Some of these are outlined below.

There is massive shift towards sustainable packaging solutions from all industry verticals owing to a growing level of awareness regarding environmental degradation and its impact on lives. And, this move is observed on both the consumer end as well as the business end. So, it would be worth paying attention to as only those businesses that evolve with the new demands of the millennial population will be able to sustain profits over the next decade. And, as this happens, demand for pulp moulding packaging and thus, pulp moulding machines will increase, leading to growth in the market.

A lifestyle switch to more convenient alternatives is being felt strongly. As work days get harder and longer, more people prefer eating out than to cook elaborate meals. And, these people also prefer disposable over containers as the will to clean after a hard day’s work is not particularly high. To add to this, people are environmentally more conscious now than they ever were are willing to pay a little extra for green packaging solutions.

Global Pulp Moulding Machines Market: Geographical Analysis

Europe will stay ahead of the game in terms of market share, region-wise. The dominance is attributable to rising demand for sustainable packaging from the food market. However, growth-wise, Europe’s performance will be sluggish at best. And, instead, it would be South-east Asia that will generate tremendous growth opportunities over the forecast period. It will owe the growth to growth of food industry and rise in disposable incomes which is in itself a result of economies in this region doing extremely well. China will dominate the other economies in this market over the forecast years.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.