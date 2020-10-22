Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Waterborne Coatings Market

Key Highlights of Global Waterborne Coatings Market

The global waterborne coatings market was valued at US$ 77.4 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2027

Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global waterborne coatings market, led by the increase in building and construction activities in the region

Key Drivers of Global Waterborne Coatings Market

Various governments across the world have implemented stringent regulations to reduce VOC content in paints & coatings

This has increased the use of eco-friendly alternatives with less VOC content

Development and use of waterborne coatings have reduced VOC in traditional alkyd paints. Water-based coatings emit lesser VOCs than its substitutes such as solvent-based coatings.

Reduction of VOCs such as organic solvents is a key challenge in the paints industry due to the increased environmental and health legislations aiming at reducing VOC emissions. VOCs participates in atmospheric photochemical reactions to create health hazards.

Coating and paint technologies adapt to environmental requirements. Waterborne coatings and solvent-free coatings are the new health and safety trends in coating technology.

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Sector for Global Waterborne Coatings Market

Major automotive manufacturers emphasize on the use of waterborne coatings owing to its environmental benefits and to ensure the health and safety of their employees

Waterborne coatings are the future of automotive coatings, with many paint & coatings manufacturers already developing and supplying them

Rising environmental regulations coupled with developments in the automotive sector are anticipated to fuel the demand for waterborne coatings.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices to Hamper Global Waterborne Coatings Market

Raw materials represent a major section of the paints & coatings market. Thus, a surge in the cost of any element is projected to significantly reduce profitability.

Fluctuating prices of raw materials of different Waterborne Coatings, additives, and resins are a major restraint of this market

Varying cost of raw materials is anticipated to inhibit the market even though waterborne coatings contain less solvents.

High Degree of Competition among Established Players of Global Waterborne Coatings Market

Large number of small- and large-scale manufacturers operate in the global waterborne coatings market. These companies offer different types of waterborne coatings for various applications.

Prominent players profiled in the global waterborne coatings market report are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Altana AG, PPG Industries Inc., and Sherwin-Williams. Market players are adopting strategies such as pricing and product improvement to strengthen their market position.

Global Waterborne Coatings Market: Research Scope

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Formaldehyde

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others

Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive Automotive OEM Automotive Refinish

Furniture & Flooring

Electronics

Marine

Paper & Printing

Others

