Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Ginger Market

The global reach and acceptance for spices, especially for ginger have been increasing in recent years, presenting promising growth opportunities for large-scale manufacturers and processors of the spice that also promises vast health benefits, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The global ginger market has multiple players, owing to which the vendor landscape is fragmented and is competitive in nature. The dominant players in the global ginger market are Yummy Food Industrial Group, Sun Impex International Foods L.L.C., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Monterey Bay Spice Co. Inc., Buderim Group Ltd., SA Rawther Spices Pvt. Ltd, Atmiya International, Food Market Management Inc., and Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33065

According to the report, the global ginger market is expected to reach a valuation of US$4.18 bn by the end of 2022; the market is expected to expand at a 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Asia Pacific to remain the Leader in Global Ginger Market

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/ceramic-tiles-market-witness-tall-revenues/

market t based on the form of ginger into fresh, pickled, dried, preserved, powdered, and crystallized. Among all these forms, fresh ginger is the most preferred market form. The segment presently accounts for the dominant share in terms of valuation in the overall market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.30% over the report’s forecast period. Global ginger market is further segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel and region.

Geographically, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is the leading regional market. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.10% over the forecast period. In the Asian market India and China are drawing enormous amount of medical tourism for which ginger is a key medical spice. Thus, the rise in medical tourism activities has provided a significant push for the APEJ market and is likely to remain a key growth factor for the regional market over the forecast period as well. Other regions are also making effective measures to increase the production of spices, especially ginger, with the increasing medical awareness regarding organic substances.

Buy Now : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=33065<ype=S

Multi-remedial Nature of Ginger allows its Increased Adoption

The global ginger market has gained immense popularity in the recent years as the spice helps in curing multiple diseases like cancer, nausea, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Apart from being a remedy form regular infections like cold and cough, it also helps in improving indigestion, arthritis, rheumatism, hypertension, constipation, ulcers, and atherosclerosis. Therefore the global ginger market is projected to enjoy the advantage of a number of positive factors to increase demand in the foreseeable future. In the coming years, the ginger market is expected see a steady expansion in its application base from medicine to alcohol and beverages, which will boost the overall consumption of ginger globally. The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Ginger Market (Form – Fresh, Dried, Pickled, Preserved, Crystallized, and Powdered; Distribution Channel – Modern Grocery Retail, Traditional Grocery Retail, and Non-Grocery Retail; Application – Culinary, Soups and Sauces, Snacks & Convenience Food, Bakery Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Chocolate and Confectionery) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

The global hybrid additive manufacturing machines market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Ginger Market by Form

Fresh

Dried

Pickled

Preserved

Crystallized

Powered

Global Ginger Market by Application

Culinary

Soup and Sauces

Snacks and Convenience Food

Bakery Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Chocolate and Confectionery

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.