Agriculture Nets Market Driving Factors By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis

Agriculture nets are majorly used in the farming industry to protect plants from harsh weather conditions. These nets are made from high density polyethylene which is also known as HDPE. Stabilization of ultra violet rays is one of the key applications of agriculture nets. Agriculture nets are majorly classified by the amount of sunlight the pass through it. They are used in the nonwoven and woven form. Agriculture nets are very useful for crop protection. Plants, vegetables, fruits, and flowers need to be protected from insects, birds, and harsh weather conditions. Besides agriculture, these nets are also used in horticulture & floriculture, and animal husbandry. In addition, agriculture nets can also be used for household and commercial purposes such as car parking, construction of provisional fence, window sheds, fishing nets, and in scaffolding. Agriculture nets come in various sizes and types. Length and width of the nets vary from 1 m to 20 m and 25 m to 300 m depending on application. It may also vary depending on type of net. Classification of nets may differ based on raw material, fabric, color, and additive used in it. Characteristics of agriculture nets also depend on its structural features, physical properties, and mechanical characteristics such as type of thread, fabric, air permeability, shading factor, strength at break, and elongation. Depending on loom, there are three main types of agriculture nets: English or leno, flat or Italian, and knitted or Raschel.

A major driver boosting the agriculture nets market is rising demand for non-toxic material nets which can be used in direct contact with plants, and which are durable, waterproof, and easily convertible. Moreover, expansion of the agro textile market and growing demand for agriculture nets from agriculture as well as nonagricultural sectors are projected to drive the agriculture nets market in the coming years. In addition, unpredictable climate changes, increasing daily needs of the growing population, and demand for quality crops are anticipated to lead the growth of the agriculture nets market. Furthermore, rise in global farming and demand for safe & hygienic food is expected to drive the agriculture nets market in the coming years. However, reducing arable land in developed economies is projected to restrain the agriculture nets market in the near future. The market is exceedingly competitive due to large number of local players. Moreover, low performance of nets in terms of durability and quality of nets, is expected to hinder the market. Nevertheless, increasing demand for new productive materials such as shading, and floating coverts and innovation in crop protection are expected to offer significant opportunities to the global agriculture nets market.

The global agriculture nets market can be classified based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into woven form and nonwoven form. In terms of application, the market can be classified into agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture & floriculture, and aquaculture. Based on region, the global agriculture nets market can be classified into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Russia, Poland, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia), Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the agriculture nets market include Acme Mills (Pvt.) Ltd., Fiberweb (India) Ltd., Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd, Low & Bonar PLC, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., JX Nippon ANC, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate, Don & Low Ltd., UNIMIN India, Diatex, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Neo Corp International Limited, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Capatex, Shree Tarpaulin industries, and Belton Industries, Inc. With increasing competition in the market due to large number of regional players, top companies are expanding their R&D facilities to develop reliable, lightweight, durable, and high-strength and quality agriculture nets. Moreover, key players are looking to develop improved and new technologies to manufacture quality agriculture nets.

