Paper Straws Market 2020| Recent Developments | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

The global paper straws market has engulfed new trends and propensities over the past decade. The growing demand for paper straws can be attributed to the surge in production of biodegradable materials. Moreover, paper straws have emerged as a valued alternative to plastic straws that contribute to environmental degradation. The total volume of revenues within the global paper straws market is expected to multiply in the years to follow. This assertion can partly be attributed to the efforts of the food and beverages industry to endorse biodegradable products. Furthermore, manufacturers of paper-based products have accelerated their speed of production to cater to the increasing demand. Therefore, it is safe to accord the paper straws market with distinction in growth.

Transparency Market Research (TMR), in one of its reports, predicts that the global plastic straws market would expand at a starry CAGR of 13.8% over the period 2019 and 2027. The total value of the global paper straws market is tabulated at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2019. The availability of various sizes and shapes of paper straws has played an integral role in market growth. Moreover, retail shops have become important selling points for such products.

Rhino Paper Straws has been extremely responsive to the demand for biodegradable straws. The company manufactures gluten-free straws made from high-quality paper. The company claims that these straws can withstand all types of drinks for around four hours. The paper used to manufacture these straws is procured from renewable tree farms.

Demand for Green and Eco-friendly Products

The strong uprising against the use of plastics and other non-biodegradable products has caused formidable disruptions across multiple industries. The use of biodegradable products has become a mark of responsibility and better citizenship. Environmentalists are persuading national governments and planning authorities to ban a major share of plastic products that glut the market. Therefore, the use of plastic straws and glasses is gradually running out of practice. Considering the factors stated above, it is safe to expect that the global paper straws market would tread along a lucrative pathway.

Use of Effective Marketing Strategies

The use of paper straws across cafes and bakeries has become quite prominent. Moreover, the development of collaterals for these units follows a comprehensive approach toward marketing and sales. Since paper-based straws have a larger scope for customization in terms of colour and attractiveness, the use of these straws has gained momentum. The design of plastic straws can undergo greater level of customization. For this reason, several buyers still prefer to use plastic straws. However, the vendors in the global paper straws market could capitalise on the shift from plastics to biodegradable products to earn sustainable revenues.

Some of the leading vendors in the global paper straws market are Hoffmaster Group Inc., The Paper Straw Co., and U.S. Paper Straw.

The global paper straws market can be segmented on the basis of:

Material

Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

Product

Printed

Non-printed

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East

