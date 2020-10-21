Mechanical Control Cables Market Research By Growth, Competitive Methods And Forecast To 2026

Mechanical Control Cables: Introduction

Mechanical control cables are the cables that provide a push-pull or other action to activate components mechanically. They consist of a mechanical cable with attached eyes, forks, studs, handles, and other fittings. Depending on the type of motion employed, mechanical control cables are often referred to as push-pull control cables or pull-pull mechanical control cables.

Mechanical control cables are available for push-pull or pull-pull applications. With push-pull mechanical control cables, compression pushes motion in one direction while tension pulls it in the other direction. Mechanical control cables that use a push-pull action can be used as replacements in hydraulic, pneumatic, and electrical control systems.

With pull-pull mechanical control cables, tension applies motion in one direction while spring-actuation returns the control back to its starting point.

Rise in Aircraft and Robots Manufacturing

A gradual increase in the manufacturing of military and defense aircrafts is likely to propel the market for mechanical control cables as these cables are used for aircraft equipment connections

The electronics industry is becoming one of the largest segments of the robotics industry globally. According to the most recent RIA statistics on global robot shipments, the number of robots shipped to the electronics industry grew 22% in 2018.

Since these major machineries require mechanical control cables for different connections, the robotics market is expected to indirectly impact this market and also augment the market.

Compatibility of Cables for Military and Defense Equipment Manufacturing: A Driver

Increasing demand for military land vehicles and for military vessels are key drivers propelling the mechanical control cables market at a rapid rate.

These cables are used by different military and defense equipment manufacturers for modernization and maintenance activities, as they are compatible with various military and defense applications and fulfill the various specifications as well.

Some mechanical control cable regulations are expected to meet the following military specifications: MIL-DTL 83420L, 87161F, 18375H, 87218D, and 83140A among others. Other specifications for mechanical control cables are private specifications such as Boeing material specification (BMS) 7-265, and Douglas material specifications (DMS) 2187 and 2192. Mechanical control cables are designed to meet many more specifications. Some of the specifications to be taken care of while selecting the mechanical control cables are thickness, length, and maximum push-pull loads to beresisted by these cables.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market

In terms of region, the global mechanical control cables market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the mechanical control cables market due to the presence of various cable manufacturers in China, Vietnam, India, and some other countries.

North America is a major potential market for mechanical control cables for military and aerospace. North America can be considered a mature market because developments in this region are mostly focused on the advancement of existing infrastructure such as procurement of armored vehicles for the army and navy.

Increase in new commercial aircraft deliveries in Asia Pacific and modernization and maintenance activities are expected to drive the commercial end-use segment. Rise in air travel is leading to an increase in the fleet size of commercial aircraft. This is expected to drive the mechanical control cables aftermarket.

The mechanical control cables market in Europe is likely to witness stagnant growth. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to show sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Global Market

The global mechanical control cables market was highly fragmented in 2018. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological developments and expansions to meet the growing demand for mechanical control cables. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products and to gain higher profit margins.

Key players operating in the global mechanical control cables market include:

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Triumph Group

Elliott Manufacturing

Orscheln Products

Glassmaster Controls Company, Inc.

Loos & Co. Inc.

Bergen Cable Technology, Inc.

Cable Manufacturing & Assembly, Inc.

Wescon Controls

Tyler Madison, Inc.

Escadean Ltd.

Sila Group

Cablecraft Motion Controls

Ringspann GmbH

Lexco Cable Mfg.

Drallim Industries Limited

Grand Rapids Controls, LLC.

VPS Control Systems, Inc.

AeroControlex

Global Mechanical Control Cables Market: Research Scope

Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, by Type

Push-pull

Pull-pull

Global Mechanical Control Cables Market, by Platform

Aerial Commercial Business & General Aviation Military Aviation

Land Main Battle Tanks Armored Fighting Vehicles Light Tactical Vehicles Marine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles Amphibious Armored Vehicles

Marine Aircraft Carriers Amphibious Ships Destroyers Frigates Submarines Corvettes Offshore Patrol vessels



