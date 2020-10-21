Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Examined in New Research Report

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Introduction

Viral transport medium is a collection and transport system used for the collection, transport, and long-term freezing of clinical specimens containing viruses such as COVID-19, chlamydia, mycoplasma, or ureaplasma organisms

Viral skin swab is an implement lightly rubbed against the skin or vesicles to collect sample. The sample is later sent to laboratories in transport medium.

In the laboratory, viral cells are cultured and virus identification is performed by the laboratory technician

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market

The global swab and viral transport medium market is primarily driven by increase in demand for swabs & viral transport medium owing to COVID-19 pandemic, rise in use of viral transport medium in microbiology & diagnostic laboratories, and high investment in diagnostic equipment, kits, and accessories

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in adoption of diagnostic tests, and growth of the diagnostics industry are the other factors projected to drive the global market during the forecast period

Are you a Start-up willing to make it Big in the Business? Grab an Exclusive PDF Brochure of Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Report

Diagnosis of Certain Viral Infections Segment to Account for Major Share of Global Market

In terms of application, the global swab and viral transport medium market can be classified into diagnosis of certain viral infections, preclinical testing, and others

The diagnosis of certain viral infections segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to significant demand for diagnostic testing services and increase in number of suppliers of FDA-approved swabs and transport media

Puritan Medical Products, COPAN Diagnostics, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) are the manufacturers of FDA-approved nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs for coronavirus tests

Purchase Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=76865<ype=S

Diagnostic Laboratories to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on end-user, the global swab and viral transport medium market can be categorized into microbiology laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others

The diagnostic laboratories segment is likely to account for major share of the global swab and viral transport medium market by 2027, owing to increase in number of samples being received for testing and high demand for viral transport mediums

North America to Dominate Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market

In terms of region, the global swab and viral transport medium market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global swab and viral transport medium market during the forecast period.

The market in North America is anticipated to be driven by the presence of prominent players, rapid increase in number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and exponential rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Expanding Operations in Future? To Get the Perfect Launch Ask for a Custom Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market Report

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=76865

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector — such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hemorrhoid-treatment-devices-market-to-grow-at-over-4-6-cagr-from-2018-to-2026-transparency-market-research-301001722.html