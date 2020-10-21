Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market is Booming Worldwide According to New Research Report

Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency Treatment Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market was valued at ~US$ 600 Mn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2020 to 2030. Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency is a rare X-linked genetic disorder characterized by partial or complete lack of the enzyme ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC). OTC is one of six enzymes that play a role in the breakdown and removal of nitrogen in the body, a process known as urea cycle. Ammonia-scavenging drugs have been utilized in the treatment of urea cycle disorders. Benzoate and Glycerol/Sodium Phenyl Butyrate (NaPB) target liver-nitrogen metabolism by offering an alternative pathway for nitrogen disposal through the urinary excretion of hippurate and phenylacetylglutamine. A combination of a high biological value natural protein, an essential amino acid formula and a calorie supplement without protein and essential amino acids supplements may also be employed for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

North America dominated the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market in 2019. It is expected to dominate the global market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78569

Rise in Prevalence of Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency and Development of New Therapies to Drive Global Market

The surge in the number of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency is likely fuel the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market. The development of new therapies for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment in the near future and favorable reimbursement policies for OTC deficiency treatment coupled with various patient assistance programs provided by several international and regional organizations are major factors driving the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market.

For instance, in January 2020, The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with urea cycle disorders. Formulation modification for better patient compliance is also a key factor driving the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market.

Ravicti to Dominate Global Market

Based on product, the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market has been segmented into Buphenyl, Ravicti, Ammonul, dietary supplements, and others. The Ravicti segment accounted for a major share of the global market in 2019 due to higher efficacy and cost of drug, and better patient compliance, which contributes toward higher revenues. The Buphenyl segment followed the Raviciti segment, in terms of share of the global market, in 2019, owing to pipeline products with improved patient compliance and lesser cost to patients.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78569

Oral a Preferred Route of Administration

In terms of route of administration, the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market has been bifurcated into oral and intravenous. The oral segment dominated the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market in 2019. It is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Oral is also a highly lucrative segment. It is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period, owing to patient preference for oral route and convenience offered by the oral route, approval & launch of oral medication, availability of a large number of products that can be administered through oral route, and new products with improvement in formulation modification for taste masking.

Hospital Pharmacies to be Key Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2019 due to higher number of prescriptions filled at these hospital pharmacies, favorable reimbursement scenario, strong supply chain management, and various patient assistance programs run by pharmaceutical companies.

Purchase Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency Treatment Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78569<ype=S

Competition Landscape

The global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market is fragmented in terms of the number of players, with entry of several new players. Key players in the global market include Abbott, Nutricia (Danone Group), Mead Johnson (Reckitt Benckiser), Horizon Therapeutics plc, Nestlé, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., and Acer Therapeutics. Mergers, acquisitions & strategic collaborations, distribution tie-ups, increased research & development expenditure, and new product launches are major strategies adopted by companies in the global ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency treatment market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cholesterol-and-triglyceride-abnormalities-on-a-rise-driving-dyslipidemia-drugs-market-to-higher-trajectory-tmr-301024637.html