Glue Laminated Timber Market Trends and Segments 2018-2026

The growth of the global glue laminated timber market largely depends on advancements in the field of constructions and interior designing. The commendable properties of this timber have led to its usage in several applications across the constructions industry. Furthermore, the high cost of glue laminated timber makes it one of the most sought-after and novel materials used in interior designing. Although glue laminated timber is not used as extensively as mortar and concrete, its usage in the constructions industry is gradually gathering swing. The need for aesthetic designs has also brought glue laminated timber under the spotlight of attention. The durability and quality of glue laminated timber is amongst other factors responsible for market growth and maturity.

Considering the factors mentioned above, the revenue index of the global glue laminated timber market is set to improve. Furthermore, use of glue laminated timber in making ceilings of houses and commercial spaces has given an impetus to the growth of the global market. Specialised furnishings are also achieved with the help of glue laminated timber.

The high demand for high-quality furniture has played an integral role in driving sales across the global market. Besides, permanent scaffoldings used for enhancing the aesthetics of buildings are also made from glue laminated timber. Slabs and beams for laying plastic sheds are often manufactured from laminated timber.

In the current times, the sale of glue laminated timber is increasing at a respectable pace. Supremacy of glue laminated timber over cross-laminated timber plays an important role in market growth. Chairs and tables made from glue laminated timber last longer as against furniture made from other wooden materials. Growing use of glue laminated timber in the industrial sector shall usher a time of progressive market growth and maturity. The vendors in the glue laminated timber market have a large playfield of opportunities at their disposal.

Glue laminated timber is an innovative construction material. It is manufactured by joining pieces of lumber with moisture-resistant adhesives to create longer lengths. The lumber used for manufacturing glue laminated timber is special grade, which is directly purchased from lumber mills. Glue laminated timber, also known as ‘glulam,’ is flexible from straight beams to complex curve members. It is available in different sizes and colors. It is often known for its esthetic looks and strength. Advantages of glue laminated timber are high load carrying capacity with low density, easy to work with simple tools, high thermal insulation properties, fast construction, and availability of large span lengths. The general manufacturing process of glue laminated timber is as follows: woodworking, drying, sawing, lining, gluing, vertical saw, inspection, and product packaging.

The global glue laminated timber market can be segmented in terms of shape, end-use, application, and region. Based on shape, the glue laminated timber market can be classified into straight, cambered, and custom. Straight shapes are mostly used as columns, supports, and roof trusses. Curved shapes are primarily employed as ceiling and roof trusses. Custom shapes are used for special designs where attractive designs are needed. The straight segment holds major share of the market due to its wide variety. In terms of end-use, the glue laminated timber market can be segregated into roof truss, support & columns, furniture, stairs, and ceiling structures. Under the furniture segment, glue laminated timber is used for making drawer panels, cabinet doors, armrest, coffee table, sofa, etc. The support & column end-use segment accounts for key share of the market due to its wide use in residential and commercial applications.

In terms of application, the glue laminated timber market can be divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment can be sub-segmented into detachable houses and multi-story building. The commercial application segment can be sub-segmented into sports halls & leisure buildings, public and administrative buildings, agriculture buildings, and others. Demand for glue laminated in wood-based homes is high in developed countries. The residential segment is estimated to account for major share of the market, followed by the commercial segment, during the forecast period. The industrial segment is projected to expand at a sluggish pace due to the low usage.

In terms of region, the global glue laminated timber market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The number of glue laminated timber made homes is rising at a significant rate in North America and Europe due to the ease of construction and esthetic looks. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the glue laminated timber market owing to the expansion of the construction sector in the region.

High degree of engineering efficiency, superior structural performance, esthetic designs, and design flexibility are likely to boost the glue laminated timber market in the near future. However, easy deformation, cracking of wood, and high cost may hamper the glue laminated timber market.

Key players operating in the global glue laminated timber market include Structurlam Products Ltd, Setra Group AB, Canfor, Schilliger Holz AG, Binderholz GmbH, Calvert Co., Inc., Meiken Lamwood Corp, Eugen Decker Holez Industrie Kg, and Pfeifer Holding GmbH.

