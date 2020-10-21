Global and China UV Disinfection Units Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China UV Disinfection Units market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China UV Disinfection Units market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing units are used in many water purification systems to control bacteria and have certain applications in animal drinking water systems. UV units can be effective water treatment tools, but it is important to recognize what UV can do, what its limitations are, and what maintenance is required.

The presence of ultraviolet or UV energy in the electromagnetic spectrum between visible light and x-rays can be described as “invisible radiation.”In order to kill microbes, ultraviolet light actually has to strike the cells. Ultraviolet light can penetrate the outer cell membrane, pass through the cell body, and destroy the cell’s DNA to prevent reproduction.Uv treatment does not change the chemical properties of the water;Nothing is added except energy.The sterilized microorganism is not removed from the water.Ultraviolet disinfection does not remove organic matter, inorganic matter or particles dissolved in water.

The degree of passivation of uv radiation is directly related to the uv dose to water.The dose is the product of the uv intensity and the exposure time, measured in microwatt seconds per second per square centimeter (ws/cm2).The following table lists the dosage requirements of microorganisms for the destruction of commonly used drugs.Most uv units are designed to provide a dose greater than 30,000 ws/cm2 after a continuous operating year.Note that uv does not effectively disinfect certain microorganisms (most molds, protozoa, and cysts of giardia lamblia and cryptosporidium) because they require higher doses.

Segment by Type, the UV Disinfection Units market is segmented into

by Flow (Millions of Gallons per Day)

Below 10 mgd

11 mgd to 200 mgd

Above 200 mgd

by Power Rating

Low

Medium

High

by Deployment Mode

Module

Wall Mounted

Others (Cabinet and Fixed)

Segment by Application, the UV Disinfection Units market is segmented into

Process Water Disinfection

Wastewater Treatment

Food Industry

Air Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Aquaculture

Others

The key regions covered in the UV Disinfection Units market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Xylem

Trojan Technologies

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Aquionics

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

First Light Technologies

Greenway Water Technologies

Advanced UV

American Ultraviolet

ProMinent GmbH

PURION GmbH

IBL Specifik

LIGHT PROGRESS S.r.l.

Enfound enterprise co.,ltd

atg UV Technology

Salher

GMG Savunma Mühendislik San. Ve Tic. A.Ş.

ABIOTEC TECHNOLOGIE UV

WEDECO

COMAP WT

S.I.T.A. SRL

Ultraaqua

Guldager

LIT UV Europe B.V.

Trojan Technologies Inc

Watts Water Technologies

