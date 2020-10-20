Motor Lamination Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2027

Motor laminations are developed using electrical steel laminations. Silicon steel or commonly called as electrical steel, is a type of steel that has integrated silicon in it. This addition of silicon in steel helps in increasing the electrical resistance of the material and it also helps in enhancing the capacity of magnetic fields to pass through it.

Moreover, it also aids in cutting down the hysteresis loss of the steel. Motor laminations are primarily used in the fabrication of motor units. These materials are used for enhancing the functional properties of the motor units and it also helps in reducing the machine losses.

In the retail market, motor lamination is commonly referred to as rotor lamination or stator lamination. These materials are the metal part of the rotor and stator. They comprise of thin sheets of lamination piled up together. These motor lamination materials can be stacked, bonded, and welded together, depending upon the application need. The process of motor lamination is an important part of the motor designing. It is also imperative to select right kind of material for motor lamination as several properties mainly depend upon the type of material used for the lamination. Motor output, cost, weight, and heat rise are some of the important features that are extremely influenced by the form of material used for the motor lamination.

Some of the key insights of the global motor lamination market are given below:

Several types of motor lamination materials are present in the retail market. The choice of material used for motor lamination differs in terms of size and weight of the assembly of motor and also depends of several characteristics such as core losses, flux density, cost, and permeability among others.

The processing of motor lamination material can have a great influence on the overall efficiency of the unit that is being assembled. In the retail market, the demand for the steel-based products for motor lamination is highly prominent.

Global Motor Lamination Market: Introduction

Motor lamination refers to stator lamination and rotor lamination in the commercial market. The motor lamination process is an essential part of motor designing. The increase in automobile production is the key factor that drives the global motor lamination market. Boost in production and sales of different types of vehicles across various regions has augmented the demand for motors used in vehicles for different applications. This is likely to increase the demand for motor lamination.

Global Motor Lamination Market: Competitive Landscape

Euro Group S.p.A.

Founded in 1987, Euro Group S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. The company is involved in supply of products such as electric motors and generators for manufacturers. It offers electrical steel laminations, die cast rotors, carbide dies, blanked and notched laminations, compound tools, and laminations and components for small electrical motors for prototypes and series products. The company provides its products and services for aerospace, domestic appliance, power tool, compressor, elevator and lift, automotive, hermetic motor, pump, machine tools, energy production, and handling equipment applications.

Alliance Steel, Inc.

Incorporated in 1971, Alliance Steel, Inc. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, U.S. The company is engaged in manufacturing of steel building and steel building components. The company is specialized in standing seam metal roofing, retro-fit roofing systems, steel buildings, mini-warehouse systems, metal building components, and metal wall panels. Alliance Steel, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Associated Steel Group, LLC from January 2014.

Pitti Engineering Limited

Established in 1983, Pitti Engineering Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company was formerly known as Pitti Laminations Limited. It manufactures electrical steel laminations, sub-assemblies, motor cores, die-cast rotors, and press tools. The company has already extended their operations into developing of castings, machined components stator and steel fabricated parts along with rotor assemblies with plans of diversifying into forgings.

United States Steel Corp.

Incorporated in 1901, United States Steel Corp. is based in Souderton, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. It is engaged in production and selling of tubular steel and flat-rolled steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through three business segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Tubular Products (Tubular), and U.S. Steel Europe (USSE).