Small Cell 5G Network Market Share: Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2030

The global small cell 5G network market is projected to reach value of US$ 5 Bn by 2030. The small cell 5G network market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~39% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the small cell 5G network market can be attributed to increase in investments for 5G and demand for small cell solutions for machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and IoT. North America is anticipated to lead the global small cell 5G network market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe during the forecast period.

Blockchain Technology for 5G: Opportunity for Global Market

The 5G technology majorly drives the overall growth of IoT devices. These devices have limited security attributes that may impact the 5G environment. Blockchain is the trending solution for maximum enterprises to overcome this drawback. In a particular trusted network, a private blockchain network can be developed, wherein all the participants are authenticated and authorized and each participant’s action is monitored.

A number of blockchain projects are being undertaken mainly for 5G infrastructure. These include low-latency/high-performance distributed computing nodes, distributed systems, and also databases.

Small Cell 5G Network: Market Segmentation

The global small cell 5G network market has been segmented based on component, deployment, end user, and region. In terms of component, the small cell 5G network market has been segmented into type (femtocell, picocell, and microcell) and services (professional [consulting & deployment and training & support] and managed). In terms of deployment, the small cell 5G network market has been bifurcated into indoor and outdoor. The end user segment of the small cell 5G network market has been divided into telecom operators, enterprise, and government/public administration.

Small Cell 5G Network Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global small cell 5G network market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominates the global small cell 5G network market and accounted for ~40% share at the end of 2019. It is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The small cell 5G network market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach at US$ 3,232.79 Mn by the end of 2030. However, the small cell 5G network market in North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global small cell 5G network market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. The analysis of major countries, which offers considerable opportunities or account for a significant share, has also been included as part of the geographic analysis of the small cell 5G network market.

Small Cell 5G Network Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global small cell 5G network market. Key players profiled in the report include Huawei Technologies co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Verizon Communications, Inc., ZTE Corporation, and others.