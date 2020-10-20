Non-dairy Yogurt Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Overview

Individuals across the globe are now focusing on reducing the intake of lactose and other dairy products. This has increased the demand for non-dairy products significantly in recent years. In this scenario, the demand for non-dairy yogurts has also increased largely across globe. Also relating to the health benefits of non-dairy yogurt that helps in reducing weight, increase metabolism, and minimizes inflammation has further augmented the demand in this market.

The global non-dairy yogurt market is expected to be segmented into type, application, and distribution channel. Non-dairy yogurt is widely employed in frozen dessert, beverages, food, and other. Of these, the food segment is projected to lead the market. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into convenience stores, independent retailers, specialist stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, mass merchandisers, and others.

Information provided in the report gives out in-depth insight on the global non-dairy yogurt market. The analysts have exercised both primary and secondary research techniques and have referred various other sources to provide complete knowledge about the market. It is categorized based on the key parameters including segmentation, vendor landscape, and geographic analysis. All information given in the report is based on the factual knowledge.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Trends and Opportunities

As per the data revealed by the National Institutes of Health, about 80% of the people in Asia Pacific and Africa have lactose intolerance. Therefore, people are looking out for lactose free dairy products for daily consumption. The rising demand for non-dairy yogurt products has increased largely in these regions. Moreover, there is a high demand for flavored yogurt, which will further drive the demand in this market. People are also switching to plant based yogurt having core ingredients as almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and hemp milk among other.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Geographic Analysis

The key regions covered in the global non-dairy yogurt market include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, Europe holds significant share in the market and is likely to dominate the market over the projected period. In countries like United Kingdom and France there is a high demand for flavored yogurt, this has fueled the demand in the Europe non-dairy yogurt market.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for this market. Rising awareness and increasing efforts to maintain proper health are some of the key reasons providing fillip to the market.

Global Non-dairy Yogurt Market: Companies Mentioned

Vendors in the non-dairy yogurt market are focusing on different business development strategies such as innovation, partnerships, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion. By using these strategies will help the players to strengthen their position in the regional and globe market. Vendors are also involved in product development by using advanced technology that will help them in getting competitive edge in over their competitors. The report gives brief description about the key market players and the major strategies used by them. Yoso, The Hain Celestial Group, COYO, The Whitewave Foods Company, Inc., Crunch Culture, Coconut Grove Yogurt, and General Mills are few players taken in the report on the global non-dairy yogurt market.

