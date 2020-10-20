OTC Braces & Supports Market Prospects and Growth Assessment

OTC Braces & Supports Market: Introduction

Orthopedic braces & supports are widely used for the treatment of ankle sprains and knee ligament injuries suffered during sports activities. These braces & supports are intended for providing support, compression, and joint stability to alleviate pain caused due to chronic conditions such as arthritis and sports injuries.

Braces & supports find applications in osteoarthritic care, post-operative care, injury prevention, and injury rehabilitation. OTC braces and supports are extensively used for treatment of cerebral palsy, scoliosis, spinal cord injury, and spina bifida, and other stroke effects.

Sophisticated design of OTC braces & supports, cost-effectiveness, and ease of availability contribute to the growth of the global market. Additionally, these are used by athletes and sportspersons to avoid injuries.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global OTC Braces & Supports Market

The global OTC braces & supports market is anticipated to be driven by rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases and increase in number of accident-related injuries

Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis among people, primarily the baby boomer population, boosts the growth of the global OTC braces & supports market. Prevalence of osteoporosis is considered to be higher in men than women

Ease of availability of OTC braces & supports for preventive care and ambulatory procedures fuels the growth of the global market

However, availability of alternative treatments, lack of customizable options, and changing patient preference against braces & supports are likely to hamper the growth of the global OTC braces & supports market

North America to Lead Global OTC Braces & Supports Market

In terms of region, the global OTC braces & supports market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global OTC braces & supports market in 2019, owing to presence of leading players, increase in product approvals, well-established health care infrastructure, and high prevalence of orthopedic diseases and sports injuries

Europe was the second largest market for OTC braces & supports in 2019. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for OTC braces & supports, followed by Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Rise in focus of governments of countries in Asia on enhancing health care facilities, increase in focus of players on leveraging opportunities offered by emerging economies, and surge in prevalence of osteoporosis and orthopedic injuries among people are expected to augment the OTC braces & supports market in the region.

