Abscess Treatment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2027

Global Abscess Treatment Market: Overview

An abscess is a collection of pus that has built up within the tissue of the body. Signs and symptoms of abscesses include redness, pain, warmth, and swelling. The swelling could feel fluid-filled when pressed. The area of redness often extends beyond the swelling.

Most of the abscesses are caused by bacterial infection. When bacteria enters the body, the immune system i.e., white blood cells, fights against the infection, attacking the bacteria. Consequently, some tissue dies and fills up with pus to form an abscess. A skin abscess can be the result of a bacterial infection that occurs when Staphylococcus aureus bacteria enter the body through a hair follicle or through a wound or injury that has punctured or broken the skin.

The global abscess treatment market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to rise in the rate of incidence of hospital-acquired bacterial infection due to unhygienic condition and improper sterilization across the globe

Key Drivers of Global Abscess Treatment Market

Rise in prevalence of wound infection, hospital-acquired infections, especially bacterial infection leading to abscesses are likely to drive the demand for abscess treatment. Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) represents a serious threat to the health of hospitalized patients. Unhygienic conditions around and inside the hospital along with improper sterilization techniques applied in hospitals increase the risk of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection, which in turn propels the incidence of abscess in low- and middle-income countries.

Majority of the market remains untapped, especially the developing and underdeveloped countries, although the rate of hospital-acquired bacterial infections is under control due to the cautious approach of hospitals. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the burden of hospital-acquired bacterial infections that causes several abscess is significantly higher in low- and middle-income countries. This factor drives the global abscess treatment market.

Restraints of Global Abscess Treatment Market

Pathways to the approval for abscess treatment drugs from regulatory bodies have become confusing, generally infeasible, and questionably irrelevant to patients and providers over a period of time. Additionally, scientific and regulatory challenges significantly increase the cost of and time required for drug development, which worsens economic disadvantages of abscess treatment drugs.

In view of the urgency of bacterial drug resistance and the capacity of targeted disease to change rapidly over time, regulatory bodies are not in favor of revision and streamlining of the anti-bacterial drug development and approval process

Asia Pacific to Account for Major Share of Global Abscess Treatment Market

According to the Journal of Infection & Chemotherapy, prevalence rates of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), macrolide-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae, and multidrug-resistant enteric pathogens are quite high due to the recent emergence of extremely drug-resistant gram-negative bacilli in Asia. Hence, the prevalence of abscess, especially skin abscess, is rising, which in turn propels the demand for treatment.

Key Players Operating in Global Abscess Treatment Market

Major players operating in the global abscess treatment market are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

