Anesthesia Reversal Drugs Market Higher Growth Rate & Forecast 2019 – 2027

Anesthesia Reversal Drugs Market: Introduction

The anesthesia reversal drugs are used to reverse the effects of sedatives, narcotics, and analgesic drugs when the effects of these drugs are no longer required during and after medical treatment

These drugs are also used when patients are highly sensitive to the anesthetic agents and anesthetic effects needs to be reduced or reversed

Anesthesia reversal drugs are most commonly used to reverse the effects of neuromuscular blocking agents used during the surgical procedures. Anesthesia reversal drugs are used to prevent recurarization arising from high dosage of neuromuscular blocking agents.

The anesthesia reversal drugs are broadly categorized into receptor specific antagonists and non-specific analeptic agents

Commonly used anesthesia reversal drugs are anticholinesterases, flumazenil, naloxone, theophylline, doxapram, and caffeine

Anesthesia Reversal Drugs Market: Key Drivers

Increase in number of different surgical procedures especially neuromuscular surgeries, high prevalence and rise in incidence rates of orthopedic disorders requiring surgical treatments, and rise in usage of opioids and sedative agents across the globe primarily drive the global anesthesia reversal drugs market

Potential usage of opioids, local anesthetics (LA), potent sedatives, and neuromuscular blocking agents in surgical procedures are one of the prominent factors driving the anesthesia reversal drugs market during the forecast period

Moreover, development and commercialization of new anesthesia reversal drugs such as dexmedetomidine, rocuronium, and gantacurium in recent years is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period

On the contrary, factors such as the stringent rules and regulations regarding the adoption of balanced anesthesia, advent of short and ultra-short anesthesia acting drugs, and rise in awareness about possible side effects of over dosage of anesthesia drugs among anesthetics are estimated to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period

Neuromuscular Blockade Reversing Agents Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of drugs, the global anesthesia reversal drugs market can be segmented into neuromuscular blockade reversing agents, opioid antagonists, sedative reversal drugs, coagulant reversal drugs, analeptic agents, and others. The neuromuscular blockade reversing agents segment in projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The neuromuscular blockade reversing agents segment is further segmented into anticholinesterases, sugammadex , cysteine, and others

The neuromuscular blockade reversing agents are in routine use in the North America whereas the usage of these drugs is very limited in countries in Europe

Intravenous Route of Administration Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunity

In terms of route of administration, the global anesthesia reversal drugs market is segmented into intravenous route, intramuscular, nasal route, oral, and others. The intravenous route of administration segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The majority of anesthesia reversal drugs are available in intravenous route dosage form. High absorption rates of drugs through intravenous route and faster recovery have made the intravenous route as the first choice of route of administration for the anesthesia reversal drugs.

Hospitals Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunity

In terms of end-user, the global anesthesia reversal drugs market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Large number of surgical procedures performed at hospitals and rapid increase in number of new hospitals in emerging countries such as Brazil, Mexico, India, and China are estimated to contribute to dominant share of the segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Pediatric Examination Tables Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global anesthesia reversal drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

High prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and orthopedic disorders in the region; well-established healthcare facilities in the region; and rapidly increasing number of geriatric population in the region are likely to contribute to dominant share of the region during the forecast period

The anesthesia reversal drugs market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors responsible for the high CAGR in Asia Pacific are rapidly growing number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rapidly growing population with cancer and orthopedic disorders in China and India.

Moreover, high growth rate of health care industry in Asia Pacific, easy access to health care facilities, and increase in investments in health care by leading market players in Asia Pacific are estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global anesthesia reversal drugs market is highly fragmented with large number of domestic players holding key market share in global market. Key players operating in global anesthesia reversal drugs market are:

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals

Novalar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Allergan plc.

kaleo, Inc.

ADAPT Pharma Inc. (Emergent BioSolutions Inc.)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

