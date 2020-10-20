Kirschner Wires Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Kirschner Wires Market: Introduction

Kirschner wires (K wire) are thin wires or pins, also called surgical bone pins, which are used for stabilizing bone fragments. The K wires are known as stabilization pins and are widely preferred in the orthopedic surgery. These wires are placed though bone to hold the fragments intact. K wires can be placed or inserted percutaneously i.e., through the skin. K wires are available in various sizes and are most commonly used to balance or maintain the broken bones.

Kirschner wires are placed temporarily until the bone fracture has healed. These wires are generally placed for an average of two to three weeks for clinically healing the fracture. K wires are usually made from stainless steel material, majorly recommended for fixation of smaller bones, and these wires are also used in combination with plates or screws for complex fractures. These K wires are used in fixing the patients with the poor bone quality.

Growing fractures amongst adults and pediatrics are leading to wide usage of K wires and major studies are providing understanding about the efficient usage of K wires in managing hand fracture conditions. K wires are easy to remove. However, a risk of infections can be possible due to wires buried beneath the skin. As per NCBI result published in 2018, hand fractures are second most common type of fracture which accounted for 20% of the fractures usually happened in the adulthood. Kirschner wires are considered to be the most common type of surgery fixation.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Kirschner Wires Market

Rise in number of surgeries in orthopedic, plastic, dental, and other medical conditions are likely to drive the market of the global kirschner wires. Technological advancements; rise in number of minimal invasive surgeries; growing orthopedic, plastic, oral, dental, and other condition in need of associated surgeries; and availability of various customized kirschner wires are likely to augment the global kirschner wires market. Strong distributorship network and presence of key players across the world are likely to boost the growth of the global kirschner wires market.

As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2018, 17.7 million cosmetic procedures, 1.8 million surgical procedures, and 15.9 million minimal invasive procedures were performed. As per NCBI research, approximately 22.3 million orthopedic surgeries were performed in 2019. All the above statistics are likely to fuel the growth of the global kirschner wires market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead Global Kirschner Wires Market

In terms of region, the global kirschner wires market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to dominate the global kirschner wires market during the forecast period, owing to higher number of minimal invasive surgeries; increasing orthopedic injuries; and increasing prevalence of orthopedic, dental, foot, ankle, and lower extremity conditions. Moreover, aging baby boomers, increase in geriatric population, and growing sports injuries are likely to propel the kirschner wires market in North America. Moreover, rising expertise in performing various surgeries and presence of various key players offering kirschner wires is another factor anticipated to propel the market in North America. Supportive health care expenditure, government initiatives, and demand for better treatment are factors anticipated to augment the market in North America. Europe was the second largest market for global kirschner wires market in 2019, followed by Asia Pacific. Strong distributors’ networks and availability of product through local vendors are likely to drive the kirschner wires market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for kirschner wires during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increase in minimally invasive surgeries including orthopedic, oral & dental, plastic, and veterinary surgeries. Moreover, k wires are available in customized size, diameters, length, tips and are manufactured as per specific application for skeletal traction process. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the kirschner wires market in Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in Global Kirschner Wires Market

The global kirschner wires market is fragmented, with the presence of a number of large and small players. Major players operating in the global kirschner wires market are:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Arthrex, Inc.

Depuy Synthesis Companies (J&J)

MEDIN, a.s.

OrthoMed, Inc.

Custom Wire technologies, Inc.

Micromed Medizintechnik GmbH

