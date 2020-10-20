Giant Cell Arteritis Therapeutics Market: Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2027

Global Giant Cell Arteritis Therapeutics Market: Introduction

Giant cell arteritis (GCA) is a form of vasculitis, a family of rare disorders, which is characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels that can restrict flow of blood and damage vital organs and tissues. GCA is also called temporal arteritis and it generally affects the arteries in the scalp and neck, especially the temples. It can also affect the aorta and its large branches to the head, arms, and legs. GCA is the most common form of vasculitis in adults aged over 50.

The most common symptoms of giant cell arteritis include throbbing headaches, fever, jaw pain, vision problems, and joint pain. Early treatment is vital to prevent serious complications such as stroke or blindness.

Key Drivers of Global Giant Cell Arteritis Therapeutics Market

Rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the world boosts the growth of the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market. Heart disease is the leading cause of death among men, women, and people of racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. One person dies every 37 seconds in the country from cardiovascular disease.

Increase in the geriatric population is also one of the major drivers of the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market. According to the WHO, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will double from about 11% in 2000 to 22% in 2050. The absolute number of people aged 60 years and above is expected to increase from 605 million to 2 billion during the same period.

Rise in awareness and technological advancements in health care are encouraging people to opt for advanced and modern treatment procedures for treating giant cell arteritis. This is projected to fuel the growth of the global giant cell arteritis treatment market.

Additionally, rise in urbanization, increase in expenditure on public health programs, and surge in research & developmental activities are anticipated to boost the growth of the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market

However, high medical and research & development costs are expected to restrain the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market during the forecast period

Strategies Adopted by Key Players to Propel Global Market

Companies operating in the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market focus on catering to the needs of the medical community as well as patients by introducing new products and technologies. Leading players emphasize on research & development and engage in acquisitions, mergers, and colla1borations to strengthen their position in the global market.

In December 2019, Kite (a Gilead Company) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals announced clinical collaboration to evaluate investigational combination of yescarta and mavrilimumab in relapsed or refractory large b-cell lymphoma. Kiniksa is developing mavrilimumab for the potential treatment of giant cell arteritis (GCA), a chronic inflammatory disease of medium to large arteries.

In October 2019, AbbVie announced that the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for RINVOQ (upadacitinib), a once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). The positive opinion is for use of upadacitinib as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate.

In November 2018, Roche announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for ACTPen 162 mg/0.9 mL, a single-dose prefilled autoinjector, for Actemra (tocilizumab) as an additional formulation for adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have had an inadequate response to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and for adult patients with giant cell arteritis (GCA). Moreover, ACTPen can be administered by caregivers to patients two years of age and older with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA) or active systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis (sJIA).

Developing countries present lucrative opportunities in the giant cell arteritis therapeutics market owing to increase in patient population, surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and rise in research & development activities in these countries

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Giant Cell Arteritis Therapeutics Market

North America is projected to account for leading share of the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market during the forecast period due to increase in the patient population, rise in research & development activities, well-established health care infrastructure, continuous technological advancements, surge in the number of well-equipped laboratories, and presence of key players

The giant cell arteritis therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, expanding health care sector, and increase in interest of key players in expanding presence in the region

Key Players Operating in Global Giant Cell Arteritis Therapeutics Market

Leading players in the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market focus on research & development and technological advancements. Their competitors also emphasize on various growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, product advancements, new product approvals & launches, partnerships, and collaborations. Leading players operating in the global giant cell arteritis therapeutics market are:

Sanofi

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Regeneron

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

