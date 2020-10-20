Automotive Fan Drives Market: Current Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges 2020

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Outlook

The heightening need for efficient cooling mechanisms in all types of automobiles may generate great demand for fan drives and will help in increasing the growth rate of the automotive fan drives market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. Automotive fan drives form an important component of a vehicle cooling system and eliminate the high chances of engine overheating. These components also absorb the additional heat from the engine and assists in efficient temperature reduction in vehicles.

Automotive fan drives are used in various applications across the automotive sector such as seat ventilation, air conditioning, engine cooling, entertainment system, and others. This factor brings good growth opportunities for the automotive fan drives market. Based on vehicle type, the automotive fan drives market can be classified into LCV, HCV, Racing vehicle, Off-Road vehicle, Passenger car, and others.

This report on the automotive fan drives market offers an expansive analysis of the diverse growth aspects such as current trends, competitive scenarios, regional overview, and others. The extensive analysis benefits the stakeholders greatly and provides a helping hand in preparing exceptional strategies for establishing a strong foothold in the automotive fan drives market. The report also includes the COVID-19 impact on the automotive fan drives market.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Key Participants and Competitive Trends

The automotive fan drives market has numerous players striving for establishing their influence through activities like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. These activities eventually emerge as growth multipliers for the automotive fan drives market. Furthermore, the players in the automotive fan drives market invest heftily in research and development activities. This helps the manufacturers in the automotive fan drives market to find new materials and mechanisms that make the product cost-effective and more efficient at the same time.

The manufacturers in the automotive fan drives market try to develop fan drives that are not only cost-efficient but also help in saving fuel and maintenance costs. Some well-entrenched participants in the automotive fan drives market are as follows:

Dreison International, Inc. (Maradyne)

Subros Limited

Shenglong Group Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics (Americas) Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Mahle Behr India Private Limited

NBE Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Grayson

Danfoss

NRF

Automotive Fan Drives Market: COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent rumbles across the globe with high transmission and fatalities. The deadly disease has not only impacted the physical and mental health of the people but also the economical health of the businesses. The shutdowns implemented by numerous countries to contain the virus have led to tremendous loss across various sectors. The automotive fan drives market is no exception.

The closing down of production plants and the sharp decline in sales of automobiles has eventually led to a decline in the growth rate of the automotive fan drives market. However, many countries are trying to bring the deteriorating economy on track by announcing relaxations in the operations of manufacturing plants and production facilities. This aspect can help the automotive fan drives market to gain the lost growth over the lockdown period.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Technological Advancements And Innovations

Novel technologies and innovations form the crux of the growth of the automotive fan drives market. For instance, Danfoss engineering offers optimized fan drive solutions with Reverse Displacement Motor (RDM) and the novel Series 45 Fan Drive Control (FDC). These technologies offer an integrated shift valve and lower minimum system pressures. These aspects help in enhancing the efficiency of the fan drive system and helps in fulfilling low cooling requirements smoothly. Such developments bring immense growth opportunities for the automotive fan drives market.

Automotive Fan Drives Market: Regional Dimensions

The automotive fan drives market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific may hold a prominent share across the forecast period of 2020-2030 on the back of the booming automotive sector in the region. The preference of private vehicles over local transport due to the fear of virus transmission is gaining traction and can lead to an increase in automotive sales, eventually benefitting the automotive fan drives market.

