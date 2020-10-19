Iprodione Market Analysis to 2027 – Bayer Cropscience AG, BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences, Enviro Bio Chem

The Iprodione Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The iprodione market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in fruit, ornamental trees, vegetables, shrubs, and lawns. Iprodione is utilized in formulations with various other fungicides, including thiabendazole & carbendazim. Moreover, iprodione is compatible with other pesticides. Iprodione is used on crops that are affected by Botrytis bunch rot, Sclerotinia Brown rot, and other fungal diseases in plants. The prime reason for the growing demand for fungicides & nematicides, especially iprodione, in China, India, along with southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand due to the rise in need for better yield to fulfill the rising food demand from the escalating population.

Iprodione is basically used on crops affected by Botrytis bunch rot, Sclerotinia, Brown rot, and other fungal diseases in plants. It is primarily applied in a variety of crops, including fruit, ornamental trees, vegetables, scrubs, and on lawns. It is a contact fungicide that mainly inhibits the germination of fungal spores as well as blocks the growth of fungal mycelium. It is available in the market under the brand name called “Rovral” and “Chipco green” (both brands come under of Bayer CropScience). DevGen NV (a part of Syngenta) discovered that iprodione kills nematodes also filed for patent protection for those uses.

Leading Players:

1. Bayer Cropscience AG

2. BASF SE

3. Dow AgroSciences

4. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

5. Enviro Bio Chem

6. Nanjing Essence Fine-Chemical

7. Nulandis

8. Star Crop Science

9. Syngenta AG

10. Villa Crop Protection

The report analyzes factors affecting the iprodione market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the iprodione market in these regions.

