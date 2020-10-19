New Research Report on High Temperature Thermoplastics Market , 2017-2025

High performance plastics have higher requirements as compared to standard and engineering plastics due to their better mechanical properties, higher heat stability, and higher chemical composition. Thermal stability is an important feature of high temperature thermoplastics. The mechanical properties of high temperature thermoplastics are closely linked to their thermal stability. High temperature thermoplastics are also termed as high performance polymers, high-tech plastics, and high performance thermoplastics. High temperature thermoplastic are used in several end-user industries across the globe.

The high temperature thermoplastic market can be segmented based on temperature range, resin type, polymer type, end-user, and region. In terms of temperature range, the high temperature thermoplastic market can be divided into High Temperature Thermoplasts HTTs (temperature range 300F to 450F) and extreme temperature thermoplastics (temperature range above 450F). Based on the type of resin, the high temperature thermoplastic market can be segregated into High Temperature Fluoropolymers (High Temp FPs), High Performance Polyamide (HPPA), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP), Sulfone Polymers (SP), Polyimide (PI), and Aromatic Ketone Polymers (AKP). High Temp FP resins are used for applications in wires and cables. HPPA represents a fast growing family of polymers, with broad applicability in various applications. It is used as an alternative where traditional materials such as nylon 66 are not suitable. PPS is a type of organic polymer consisting of aromatic rings linked by sulfides. SP is soluble in conventional processing solvents. It is used to make hollow fiber, flat sheets, and tubular membranes. LCP can withstand outstanding strength at extreme temperatures and is resistant to virtually all chemicals, weathering, radiation, and fire. Amorphous polymers are polymers that do not exhibit any crystalline structures in X-ray or electron scattering experiments. Based on type of polymers, the high temperature thermoplastic market can be bifurcated into amorphous polymers and semi-crystalline polymers. Semi-crystalline polymers are neither amorphous nor crystalline. Based on end-user, the high temperature thermoplastic market can be split into medical, industrial, locomotion, electronics, and others.

Opportunities for high temperature thermoplastic compounds are due its good retention of physical properties. It contains excellent electrical characteristics along with its dimensional stability, at increased temperatures. High temperature resins also offer better chemical resistance than most other polymers.

High cost of production vis-à-vis standard and engineered plastics is one of the restraints of high temperature thermoplastics. The thermal-oxidative degradation of a polymer starts at lower temperatures than thermal degradation. It is utilized in many industrial applications due to its ability to withstand extreme temperature. New technological innovations and developments in high temperature thermoplastics are rapidly emerging in order to produce cost effective thermoplastics.

In terms of geography, North America is a growing region of the high temperature thermoplastic market due to the rapid industrialization. The usage of high temperature thermoplastic has increased rapidly in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France. Saudi Arabia remains an optimistic market for high temperature thermoplastics in the Middle East due to the rise in urbanization. Countries such as China, India, and Japan account for major share of the high temperature thermoplastic market in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization. Countries in Africa and Latin America are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the high temperature thermoplastic market in the next few years.

Key players operating in the high temperature thermoplastic market are Royal DSM, Toray, Evonik Industries, and Victrox.

